Public Health

Beijing tightens Covid restrictions over 'ferocious' bar cluster

By Noel Celis
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
Beijing launched mass testing in its most populous downtown district after a rapidly spreading outbreak linked to a bar saw Covid rules tightened /AFP

Beijing started a new round of mass testing in its most populous downtown district on Monday after a rapidly spreading outbreak linked to a bar saw Covid rules tightened again in the capital.

China is the last major economy still committed to a zero-Covid strategy, stamping out new cases with a combination of targeted lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines.

But that strategy is being stretched to the limit by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, as both Beijing and Shanghai have seen fresh clusters just days after lifting restrictions such as lockdowns, restaurant and office closures.

A night of partying by one Beijing resident last week threw the city's tentative reopening into chaos, leading authorities to shutter nightlife venues in the downtown district of Chaoyang days after they reopened last Monday.

The resident, who did not get tested for 14 days, went to several bars and nightlife venues in Chaoyang in the days before and after developing a fever.

The outbreak stemming from the Heaven Supermarket bar has infected at least 183 people in 15 districts so far.

The cluster "arrived with ferocious momentum and the difficulty of prevention and control is huge," Beijing government spokesman Xu Hejian told reporters Sunday.

Chaoyang district -- home to high-end shops, multinational firms and embassies -- started a three-day testing drive for all its 3.5 million residents and sealed off several downtown residential compounds and malls over the weekend.

"I'm pretty worried even though I don't drink at bars regularly," 22-year-old admin staffer Wang Yuqi told AFP.

"Even after restaurants reopened on June 6, I've been mostly staying at home and cooking my own meals outside of work."

Beijing disease control officials said Sunday that new cases linked to the bar cluster are still emerging.

All sporting events have been cancelled, and a plan for most children to return to school Monday had already been scrapped.

Many bars that remain open are now imposing seating capacity limits.

"I'm quite worried that the city will return to what it was like in May," said Alan Xiang, a 30-year-old livestreamer lining up for a Covid test.

Universal Resort in Beijing has also delayed its planned June 15 reopening.

Meanwhile, more than half of Shanghai's 25 million residents underwent compulsory testing over the weekend, less than two weeks after it began stumbling out of a gruelling months-long lockdown marked by food shortages and scattered protests.

China reported 143 new infections nationwide Monday, with 51 in Beijing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
AFP

US targets Chinese, Indian brokers in new Iran sanctions

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iranian petrochemical producers as well as Chinese and Indian brokers, expanding pressure amid a deadlock in negotiations on restoring a nuclear deal. Biden has sought to restore the nuclear deal, saying that the United States would ease sanctions if Iran returns to compliance, but his chief negotiator recently said it was more likely than not that the diplomacy will fail.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US condemns India party official's remarks on prophet

The United States on Thursday condemned remarks by Indian ruling party officials about the Prophet Mohammed that have sparked an uproar in Muslim countries. "We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
RELIGION
AFP

Covid in Hong Kong shows 'signs of rebound', city leader says

Hong Kong's coronavirus case numbers are showing signs of rebounding, city chief executive Carrie Lam said on Friday, days after reintroducing more restrictions ahead of the 25th anniversary of the city's transfer to Chinese rule. Lam said social distancing rules would not be tightened again despite the rebound in numbers, saying the figures were "not an alarm bell yet".
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Macron, Zelensky turn page on Russia 'humiliation' spat

French President Emmanuel Macron made his first trip to Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion this week to throw political clout behind the war effort -- and also to clear the air. In the run-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European leaders made last ditch efforts to persuade Putin to change course, with Macron and Scholz among leaders travelling to Moscow to meet face-to-face with Putin.
POLITICS
AFP

Heatwave grips France and Spain as temps set to rise

A punishing heatwave broke a string of records in France and Britain on Friday as Spain battled to contain forest fires that forced hundreds from their homes.  In Spain, forest fires burned nearly 9,000 hectares (22,240 acres) of land in the northwest Sierra de la Culebra region Friday, forcing some 200 people from their homes, regional authorities said.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

'Life goes on' for unfazed Taiwanese on frontline islands

Since moving from Taiwan's capital to the outlying Penghu islands for the peace and the fishing 11 years ago, Lin Chih-cheng has grown accustomed to the roar of Chinese fighter jets puncturing the lull of the surf. A former coastguard, the 29-year-old was based in the South China Sea's contested Spratly Islands when a "3000-tonne Chinese coastguard ship was circling our island with their big guns pointing at us". 
POLITICS
AFP

Top Australian diplomat visits Solomons to address security concerns

Australia's foreign minister landed Friday in Solomon Islands to address relations frayed by the Pacific nation's cosy ties and recent security pact with China. It marks the first visit to the Solomons by an Australian foreign minister since the island nation sealed a security pact in April with China, sparking alarm in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
CHINA
AFP

'The power of cannabis': Japan embraces CBD despite drug taboo

With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner's paradise. So "these draconian drug laws against a drug that wasn't really a problem remained on the books," she told AFP. The rules have ensnared stars including Beatle Paul McCartney, who spent nine days in detention in Japan in 1980 after cannabis was found in his baggage.
ASIA
AFP

Ukrainians train with army in Bucha base abandoned by Russia

Dozens of khaki-clad Ukrainian civilians performed military exercises on Friday in fortified positions left by Russian troops in Bucha, a town synonymous with war crimes blamed on Moscow's forces. Ticha told AFP the exercises, which took place under the watchful eye of Ukrainian army staff, would leave the locals better prepared if Moscow's forces invaded Bucha again.
MILITARY
AFP

EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies

Europe sent a powerful symbol of solidarity with Ukraine on Friday as Brussels backed Kyiv's bid for EU candidate status -- a decision Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had "nothing against". On Friday, the European Commission gave formal backing to the bid, and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen made her position clear by donning a striking jacket in Ukraine's national colours.
ECONOMY
AFP

Putin's health: pivotal yet shrouded in uncertainty

Baths in blood extracted from the antlers of Siberian deer. It also alleged that one of the methods used by Putin to ensure longevity were baths in blood extracted from deer antlers in Siberia, a method recommended by his friend Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is from Siberia.
HEALTH
AFP

Assange's family say counting on Europe to block his extradition to US

Julian Assange's father and brother said Friday they were counting on European lawmakers to stop Britain from extraditing the WikiLeaks founder to the United States, and welcomed a promise of citizenship by French leftist politician Jean-Luc Melenchon.  We have great support among the European nations," said Gabriel Shipton, Assange's brother, at a press briefing outside the British consulate in New York City. 
POLITICS
