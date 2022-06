Fairfield – around 7: 45 am this morning crews were dispatched to 188 and Whiley Road just west of the 33 bypass for a Semi truck rollover with injuries on Monday. According to law enforcement on the scene, the driver of a 2020 Hydro Vac Semi lost control and veered off the roadway on the right hand side, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest in the ditch beside the roadway. The driver the sole occupant reported injuries to his head and leg. He was transported to Fairfield Medical Center.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO