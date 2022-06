Top Gun Fever has grabbed the world and Old Dominion took to their socials to relive their bucket list moment of flying with the world famous Blue Angles a few years ago. "Thank you to the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Blue Angel Solos for fulfilling a childhood dream! We spent 2 unforgettable days with this amazing team of men and women and, witnessed first hand the power and beauty of working together. Thank you friends! UP WEE GOOOOO! "

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO