UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Monday, with futures down 1.10%.

* FERREXPO: Ferrexpo Plc, a London-listed miner with operations in Ukraine, was in advanced talks with additional port operators in central Europe for seaborne exports, it said, adding that it has lowered output amid the conflict with Russia.

* SMURFIT KAPPA: A large fire has ripped through a major recycling plant in central England owned by Smurfit Kappa , with a large amount of paper and cardboard bales on fire in a warehouse.

* COUNTRYSIDE: Countryside Partnerships has launched a formal process to sell itself, the British housebuilder said, weeks after it rejected a $1.9 billion proposal from San Francisco-based investor Inclusive Capital.

* SHELL-EQUINOR: Tanzania signed a framework agreement on Saturday with Norway’s Equinor and Britain’s Shell that will bring closer the start of construction of a $30 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal, live video from the event showed.

* FCA-CREDIT SUISSE: The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has put Credit Suisse on a watchlist of institutions in need of stricter supervision, the Financial Times reported, citing a letter sent in May.

* CMA: Britain’s competition watchdog has been asked by the government to review the retail fuel market to see whether a cut in duty has been passed onto consumers as prices at the pump hit unprecedented highs.

* STAGNATION: Britain’s economy faces stagnation next year and could easily fall into recession, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) warned after it slashed its outlook for growth due to surging inflation.

* METAL: London aluminium prices dropped to a six-month low, as worries grew that rising COVID-19 cases in Beijing and prospects of elevated interest rates for a longer time would hammer global economic growth and dent demand for metals.

* GOLD: Gold prices eased from a one-month high scaled earlier in the session, as red-hot U.S. inflation data lifted Treasury yields and tempered the appeal of safe-haven bullion.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped more than $2 as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing quelled hopes for a rapid pick-up in China’s fuel demand, while worries about global inflation and economic growth further depressed the market.

* FTSE 100: British shares fell on Friday as persistently hot U.S. inflation data exacerbated investors’ fears of aggressive rate hikes, while GSK rose as its respiratory vaccine succeeded in a late-stage trial for older adults.

> Other business headlines