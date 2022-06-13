ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m screaming’: Squid Game fans react after director teases Young-hee’s ‘boyfriend’

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Squid Game fans are reacting to director Hwang Dong-hyuk ’s reveal that the show’s animatronic killer doll has a “boyfriend”, who will star in the newly confirmed season two.

On Sunday (12 June), Netflix on Twitter officially announced that season two of Squid Game – which became the streaming service’s most-watched show within 12 days of its release in September 2021 – had been greenlit.

The announcement came after Hwang and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos separately promised a follow-up to the Korean dystopian drama, which sees cash-strapped participants compete in popular children’s games with a deadly twist.

Netflix’s post was accompanied by a note from Hwang which promised the return of fan-favourite characters such as protagonist Gi-hun and masked antagonist The Front Man.

“You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend Cheoul-su,” the 51-year-old promised, referencing the creepy, gigantic doll that massacred game players in a lethal round of Red Light-Green Light in season one.

“NO STOP CAUSE YOUNG-HEE IS THE F****** DOLL – SHE HAS A BOYFRIEND?!” one person tweeted, reacting to the director’s reveal.

Another person joked: “Even Young-hee has a boyfriend, but I’m still single what is this”

“Young-hee‘s boyfriend.... oh brother,” one person tweeted, at the prospect of yet another murderous doll on Squid Game.

“I’m screaming,” another fan wrote.

Explaining the origins of Cheoul-su, one Twitter user wrote: “In the Korean textbooks that inspired Cheol-su and Young-hee, Cheol is her brother, but they changed him to being her boyfriend for Squid Game .

An official release date for season two is awaited.

The Independent

A League of Their Own: Maybelle Blair, inspiration for reboot comes out as gay at 95 years old

Maybelle Blair, the inspiration for the forthcoming series A League of Their Own, has come out as gay at the age of 95. The new Amazon reboot of the 1992 sports comedy film stars co-creator Abbi Jacobson as Carson Shaw, a professional baseball player hopeful, and follows her journey to join the first women’s baseball league in the US during the 1940s.Earlier this week, during the show’s premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, Blair joined a few cast members for a panel to promote the series.The spinoff includes queer storylines as a truthful acknowledgement to...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Woman calls out long list of male celebrities she claims rejected her on exclusive dating app Raya

A woman has shared a list of celebrities who she claims rejected her on Raya, a membership-based app that can be used for dating. According to its official website, Raya aims to create a safe community in which people can “meet and engage with others” around the world. However, in order to have access to Raya, users have to complete a brief application and when accepted, they have to pay a membership fee.As many celebrities have also said that they’ve used Raya as a dating app, one woman named Riley (@rileyfauria) has shared a series of TikTok videos about the...
The Independent

New this week: Luke Combs, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.MOVIES— Multiverses are all the rage. Following its theatrical release in May, “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” arrives Wednesday on Disney+. In it, Benedict Cumberbatch returns to the mystic-arts Marvel character and reckons with some of the fallout from recent developments in the MCU, particularly in regard to Elizbeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie bears some of the comic horror trademarks of the “Evil Dead” filmmaker. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey...
CELEBRITIES
