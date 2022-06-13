‘I’m screaming’: Squid Game fans react after director teases Young-hee’s ‘boyfriend’

Squid Game fans are reacting to director Hwang Dong-hyuk ’s reveal that the show’s animatronic killer doll has a “boyfriend”, who will star in the newly confirmed season two.

On Sunday (12 June), Netflix on Twitter officially announced that season two of Squid Game – which became the streaming service’s most-watched show within 12 days of its release in September 2021 – had been greenlit.

The announcement came after Hwang and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos separately promised a follow-up to the Korean dystopian drama, which sees cash-strapped participants compete in popular children’s games with a deadly twist.

Netflix’s post was accompanied by a note from Hwang which promised the return of fan-favourite characters such as protagonist Gi-hun and masked antagonist The Front Man.

“You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend Cheoul-su,” the 51-year-old promised, referencing the creepy, gigantic doll that massacred game players in a lethal round of Red Light-Green Light in season one.

“NO STOP CAUSE YOUNG-HEE IS THE F****** DOLL – SHE HAS A BOYFRIEND?!” one person tweeted, reacting to the director’s reveal.

Another person joked: “Even Young-hee has a boyfriend, but I’m still single what is this”

“Young-hee‘s boyfriend.... oh brother,” one person tweeted, at the prospect of yet another murderous doll on Squid Game.

“I’m screaming,” another fan wrote.

Explaining the origins of Cheoul-su, one Twitter user wrote: “In the Korean textbooks that inspired Cheol-su and Young-hee, Cheol is her brother, but they changed him to being her boyfriend for Squid Game . ”

An official release date for season two is awaited.