Stand-Up Burgers Adding Four LA Outposts by End of the Year

Stand-Up Burgers, a vegan chain offering sandwiches, salads, faux meats & sides in a modern, counter-service setting, is making its way to Culver City , located at 4114 Sepulveda Blvd. Ste. E.

The new Stand-Up Burgers will move into the former home of Pei Wei on June 17 . This will be the first Los Angeles County location, with a site in Berkeley and two in Chicago. To celebrate the opening, Stand-Up Burgers is hosting a plant-based party filled with giveaways every day from June 16 to June 21. In addition to the new Culver City location, the burger spinoff will open its first New York City location later this summer and three additional LA-area outposts by the end of the year , according to Veg News .

Stand-Up Burgers is a pandemic-born concept from Veggie Grill, which first opened in 2006 in Irvine under Kevin Boylan and T.K. Pillan . The two investors wanted to create a way to share the vegetarian-based diet with a larger audience. Veggie Grill, operated under CEO Jay Gentile , currently has 33 locations across the country, making it the largest 100 percent plant-based restaurant in the United States. Now that the pandemic has subsided, the company can focus on expanding its brands greater throughout the country.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding Stand-Up Burgers and to bring this concept to our hometown of Los Angeles,” Gentile said in a statement. “We’re confident that Angelenos will identify with our mission of inspiring the world to eat less meat while revolutionizing traditional comfort food to be deliciously vegan.”

Photo: Official

