MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday night, an aggravated assault took place at a car wash in the 500 block of PioNono Avenue around 11:23 p.m. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports that 59 year-old Freddie Crowell was shot at the car wash and walked over to the Macon-Bibb County Fire Station across the street. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment, where he is now in critical, but stable condition.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO