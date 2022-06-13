ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

2 motorcyclists killed in Fort Worth collision ejected, struck by vehicle, police say

By Emerson Clarridge
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Two people riding a motorcycle died on Sunday at an east Fort worth intersection when they were struck by a vehicle after they were ejected, police said.

The motorcyclists, whose names authorities had not released early Monday, died about 6:15 p.m. at East Lancaster Avenue and Major Street, Fort Worth police said.

A passenger vehicle and the motorcycle collided before the riders were struck by a second passenger vehicle, police said.

The person operating the initial vehicle drove from the scene before police arrived. The driver of the second vehicle remained at scene to speak with officers.

No suspects were in custody Sunday night, police said

Fatal motorcycle accident in Fort Worth leaves 2 dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police said Sunday evening that two people died after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle. On June 12 at about 6:14 p.m., Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and Major Street after receiving reports of a major accident involving a possible fatality.
