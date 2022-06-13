2 motorcyclists killed in Fort Worth collision ejected, struck by vehicle, police say

Two people riding a motorcycle died on Sunday at an east Fort worth intersection when they were struck by a vehicle after they were ejected, police said.

The motorcyclists, whose names authorities had not released early Monday, died about 6:15 p.m. at East Lancaster Avenue and Major Street, Fort Worth police said.

A passenger vehicle and the motorcycle collided before the riders were struck by a second passenger vehicle, police said.

The person operating the initial vehicle drove from the scene before police arrived. The driver of the second vehicle remained at scene to speak with officers.

No suspects were in custody Sunday night, police said