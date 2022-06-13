ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Group of men disrupt Drag Queen Story Hour at California library

NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Alameda County, California, say a hate crime...

hd
4d ago

Children have absolutely no business being involved in anything with drag queens. NOT SAYING THAT ALL DRAG QUEENS ARE BAD PEOPLE!!!But children shouldn’t be involved in adult business regardless. The innocence of children should be protected for as long as possible. If a drag queen wants to be involved in “story time” or public speaking to people, then maybe go to colleges to speak. Leave the children alone!

Steve McCroskey
4d ago

isn't interruption/disruption what we're supposed to do.....make them uncomfortable......??? auntie maxine's advice...wasn't it...??

Wiliest Coyote
4d ago

Some people do not agree with children being subjected to such events, (myself included) and those who host it just have to accept that. Because after all isn’t the Alphabet ideology supposed to be all about acceptance?

