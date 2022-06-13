Notice of Jun 14 South Carolina's 4th Congressional District Election
The 4th Congressional District of South Carolina covers all or part of Greenville County, Spartanburg County.
All U.S. House districts , including the 4th Congressional District of South Carolina , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 14, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 28, 2022. The filing deadline was March 30, 2022.
Election Info
On Jun 14, there will be 1 primary elections.
1. Republican primary for U.S. House South Carolina District 4
Candidates(4):
- William Timmons
- George Abuzeid
- Mark Burns
- Michael LaPierre
Third-Party Race Ratings
We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:
- The Cook Political Report: Solid Republican(May 31, 2022)
- Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales: Solid Republican(May 31, 2022)
- Larry J. Sabato's Crystal Ball: Solid Republican(May 31, 2022)
Notes:
- Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
- Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
- Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
- Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.
