Notice of Jun 14 South Carolina's 4th Congressional District Election

 4 days ago

The 4th Congressional District of South Carolina covers all or part of Greenville County, Spartanburg County.

All U.S. House districts , including the 4th Congressional District of South Carolina , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 14, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 28, 2022. The filing deadline was March 30, 2022.

On Jun 14, there will be 1 primary elections.

1. Republican primary for U.S. House South Carolina District 4

Candidates(4):

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:
  • Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
  • Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
  • Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
  • Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Comments / 0

wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Native Wins Primary Election For South Carolina Governor’s Seat

A Lyon County native is one step closer to becoming the first Democrat elected South Carolina governor in 23 years. Joe Cunningham beat four other challengers in Tuesday’s primary election. He received about 56% of the vote, including wins in the state’s largest cities of Charleston and Columbia. His next closest challenger received 31%.
LYON COUNTY, KY
The Post and Courier

2 Republicans from the far right challenge results of SC primaries they lost handily

COLUMBIA — A pair of far-right Republicans are challenging the results of South Carolina's June 14 primary in statewide races where they both lost by six-figure margins. Lauren Martel — who lost to incumbent Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson by nearly 109,000 votes — filed a complaint with the S.C. Election Commission demanding its members refuse to certify the results citing vulnerabilities with the state's elections systems she believes could have impacted the final result.
ELECTIONS
abcnews4.com

SC Primary Election candidates object to certification of results; cite 'serious' problems

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of candidates who took part in South Carolina's 2022 Primary Elections are objecting the certification of the results from June 14. Bob Musselwhite, who ran as a Republican candidate for governor, and Lauren Martel, who ran as a Republican candidate for attorney general, both say they have received "complaints from numerous sources on how many very serious problems occurred in the election cycle."
ELECTIONS
The Post and Courier

Push from the GOP's right flank defeats SC House incumbents

COLUMBIA — South Carolina legislators losing their re-election bids include a Republican chairwoman and former budget chief pummeled by allegations the GOP-dominated House isn't conservative enough. Education Chairwoman Rita Allison and Rep. Brian White — the chamber's former Ways and Means chairman — were among seven House incumbents ousted...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

County council race in South Carolina ends in exact tie

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — A county council race in South Carolina ended in an exact tie. Each candidate in the Democratic primary for Greenwood County Council District Three race got 157 votes. Incumbent Melissa Spencer faced challenger Johanna Bishop. The Greenwood Elections Office said the next steps include counting...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington Councilmember Kathy Maness headed to runoff in Republican Superintendent of Education race

Lexington, SC 06/15/2022 (Paul Kirby) - Lexington Town Councilmember Kathy Maness is headed to runoff in the Republican State Superintendent of Education’s race. Although Maness won the most votes and topped candidate Ellen Weaver, she did not reach the 50% threshold to win the race outright. Maness received 32% of the votes cast while Weaver received the second most votes which equaled 23%. The runoff will be held in 2 weeks.
LEXINGTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Turnout shows even Tom Rice's neighbors chose Russell Fry over him in GOP primary blowout

MYRTLE BEACH — When the dust finally cleared in South Carolina's 7th Congressional District primary, not even Tom Rice's neighbors voted to keep him in Congress. Faced with the prospect of losing his seat over his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, Rice was shellacked in the June 14th GOP primary, losing to S.C. House Majority Whip Russell Fry by a more than 25-point margin in a seven-way race many expected to go to a runoff.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Federal school meal waivers are about to expire: The view from South Carolina

At the end of this month, 14 pandemic-era waivers that have paid for breakfast and lunch in American public schools for the past two years are set to expire, with little belief that these waivers will be extended. Like so many things these days, the issue has turned politically partisan....
POLITICS
cn2.com

Lancaster and Chester Contested Council Races

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County District 4 Luis takes the win with 459 votes. Chester County At-Large seat King takes the win with 966 votes. Chester County District 1 Agee takes the win with 382 votes. Chester County District 5 Guy takes the win with 268...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 Democratic women seeking party's nomination in South Carolina for U.S. Senate seat

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three women are looking to earn the Democratic nomination in a bid for to represent The Palmetto State in the U.S. Senate. South Carolina Rep. Krystle Matthews, Democratic leader Angela Geter and author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce are competing for the party's nomination on Tuesday. The race remains tight as of Wednesday morning, with results still being tabulated.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WYFF4.com

South Carolina primary updates

Polls are closed in South Carolina for the primary election. ****CLICK HERE FOR FULL RESULTS WHEN THE POLLS CLOSE AT 7 P.M. AND CONTINUOUS UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT****
ELECTIONS
Comments / 0

