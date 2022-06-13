Notice of Jun 14 South Carolina's 4th Congressional District Election

The 4th Congressional District of South Carolina covers all or part of Greenville County, Spartanburg County.

All U.S. House districts , including the 4th Congressional District of South Carolina , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 14, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 28, 2022. The filing deadline was March 30, 2022.

Election Info

On Jun 14, there will be 1 primary elections.

1. Republican primary for U.S. House South Carolina District 4

Candidates(4):

William Timmons

George Abuzeid

Mark Burns

Michael LaPierre

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:

Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.

ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage. Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.

ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible. Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.

ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive. Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

