CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – I can’t force you to say anything. No matter how much I’d like everyone to stand up for and say the Pledge of Allegiance, or bow our heads and say the Lord’s Prayer, I can’t. Compelled speech violates your Constitutional right to free speech. This is settled law, based on multiple Supreme Court rulings. It’s not even hotly debated in our courthouses. You can’t mandate that someone say something that they don’t want to.

KIEL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO