FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man was arrested after punching a police officer in Fond du Lac overnight. Investigators say the man also had drugs in his vehicle. The episode began around 3:45 a.m. when an officer saw a pickup truck being driven without any license plates. A few minutes later, the officer saw the truck again on Doty Street, just north of W. Johnson Street. By this time, the driver was out pushing the truck.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO