UPDATE: Crews extinguish house fire in Dayton; Fire under investigation

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
Crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Fire crews have extinguished a house fire that started early Monday morning in Dayton.

Initial emergency scanner traffic reported crews going to a house on South Irwin Street in response to the fire.

Crews tell us they had working fires on both the first and second floors.

>>Pregnant dog gives birth to puppy after being rescued from house fire in Harrison Township

Before fire crews arrived, one of the neighbors ran into the building to check if anyone was inside.

According to crews on the scene, no one was home during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WHIO Dayton

