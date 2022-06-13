ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

France's Cristal Union lures farmers to secure sugar beet supplies

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPUvr_0g8rbpgh00

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - French sugar and ethanol maker Cristal Union promised farmers high prices for their 2023 sugar beet harvest in a bid to secure supplies at a time when the crop is less attractive, confident it can pass rising costs and higher prices to clients.

The cooperative group, France's second-largest sugar producer, posted a net profit of 97 million euros ($102 million) in the 2021/22 financial year ending on Jan. 31, up from 69 million euros a year earlier. Sales revenue was up 6.4% at 1.8 billion euros, helped by high sugar and ethanol prices.

"The year 2022/23 should also be very good. The first quarter was already excellent and we managed to pass on the rise in price and costs to our consumers," Cristal Union Director General Xavier Astolfi said in an interview following a news conference to discuss its results.

Astolfi provided an objective to pay 40 euros per tonne of sugar beet for the 2023 harvest, up from 29.37 euros in 2021 and 35 euros promised for the 2022 crop sown earlier this year that will be harvested in the fall.

Farmers needed to benefit from higher sugar and ethanol prices and be compensated for surging costs, including soaring fertilizer prices due to the war in Ukraine.

However, some uncertainty remained, notably on gas prices and supplies. Sugar mills are high gas-consuming factories.

After a 10% fall in area sown with sugar beet in the past five years, Cristal Union expects the area to stabilise as the higher price offered would prevent farmers from turning to grains, which saw their prices skyrocket, and being discouraged by diseases that ravaged crops in recent years.

Competitor Tereos, which declined to give a price for the next sugar beet harvests, anticipates a 10% fall in area by 2024 and cutting some capacity, possibly through the closure of a factory.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Paris#Cristal Union
Reuters

Ancient DNA solves mystery over origin of medieval Black Death

June 15 (Reuters) - Ancient DNA from bubonic plague victims buried in cemeteries on the old Silk Road trade route in Central Asia has helped solve an enduring mystery, pinpointing an area in northern Kyrgyzstan as the launching point for the Black Death that killed tens of millions of people in the mid-14th century.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Spain's heatwave taking a toll on young birds

MADRID, June 15 (Reuters) - Spain's earliest heatwave in over 40 years is causing extreme stress to the country's birds and leading baby birds, nesting in buildings, to fall out of their nests as they try to escape the high temperatures. A team at a bird recovery centre in Madrid...
ANIMALS
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
INTERNET
Reuters

Digital banking platform Revolut launches in five more countries

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Digital banking platform Revolut said it was launching a streamlined version of its app in Sri Lanka, Chile, Ecuador, Azerbaijan and Oman, allowing customers to transfer money to over 50 countries using more than 30 currencies. The London-based company said there would be no fee...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

WTO in overtime push for trade accords, India defiant

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Wednesday extended negotiations on food, fisheries and vaccines by an additional day amid growing doubts it could find consensus on any change to global trade rules, crippled by India's refusal to compromise. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week, its...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Lenders pledge $26.1 billion to Ivory Coast 2021-25 plan

ABIDJAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Multilateral and bilateral lenders on Wednesday made a series of pledges to support Ivory Coast's 2021-25 Development Plan totalling $26.1 billion, Prime Minister Patrick Achi said. The West Africa Development Bank pledged 1 billion euros, the African Development Bank $4.3 billion, the World Bank $8.7...
AFRICA
Reuters

Biden signs ocean shipping bill in bid to reduce export backlogs

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to improve oversight of ocean shipping, which lawmakers say will help curb inflation and ease export backlogs. The bipartisan bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a 369-42 vote earlier this week. Biden said he had "promised...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
STOCKS
Reuters

India records 12,213 new daily cases of COVID-19

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. The country's richest state of Maharashtra had 4,024 new infections on Wednesday, with the capital, New Delhi, reporting more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135...
ASIA
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy