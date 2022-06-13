ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

PHOTOS: Play Ball Skills Clinic & Home Run Derby

Play Ball Skills Clinic & Home Run...

WATCH: SWAT teams arrest suspect after chase

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call Wednesday night regarding a man who broke into a property on the 600 block of Westbourne Drive in West Hollywood. The department said the suspect fled the house and ran toward Huntley Drive. A SWAT team searched the area of Huntley and Sherwood, preventing drivers from leaving the areas and looking for access to the greenway between residences and the Pacific Design Center. The suspect was eventually detained.
Getting (Hotel) Ziggy with It

I read with interest news of the recent opening of hip new hostelry Hotel Ziggy. Located in the heart of the legendary Sunset Strip, this hotel is billed as the ultimate in rock ‘n’ roll chic. The reason for my interest was the fact that this building at 8462 Sunset Blvd. was my very first home when I moved to the L.A. area in 1971.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TODAY: Get an update on new potential Metro routes

Metro is hosting two virtual community meetings for the Crenshaw Northern Extension project. The meetings will provide an update on refinements Metro is studying for different route alternatives being considered for the project. METRO MEETINGS VIA ZOOM:. Thursday, June 16, 2022. 12pm to 1pm. Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83798019843. Tuesday, June 21,...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WeHo bars could stay open till 4 a.m.

Bars in West Hollywood could serve alcohol until 4 a.m. if state Sen. Scott Wiener has his way. The San Francisco Democrat’s proposal, a provision to SB 930, would allow a later last call in WeHo, Coachella, Fresno, Oakland, Palm Springs and the city and county of San Francisco — all areas that supported a failed effort to extend drinking hours in 2018.
LA PRIDE: Which streets are closed Sunday?

Ahead of Sunday’s LA Pride Parade in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department Friday issued a traffic advisory for the area of the event, warning motorists to avoid select streets to prevent travel delays. According to the LAPD, the following street closures will be in effect from 4 a.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tai Sunnanon charged with embezzlement

Tai Sunnanon, a one-time chair of West Hollywood’s Public Facilities Commission, has been charged with embezzlement by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, according to the organization he allegedly stole from. The California Independent Cities Association filed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 5, 2021, alleging...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Sunset Strip roller rink now open

Summer is already on a roll in WeHo. The Sunset Business Improvement District held a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday for “The Rink on Summer at Sunset,” a sprawling roller-skating rink open all summer long, featuring special events such as DJ sets and top-tier brand takeovers. Located next to Carney’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Suspect in WeHo stabbing remains at large

A man stabbed another man in the final hours of WeHo Pride weekend, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed late Monday evening to WEHOville. At 8:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, near the La Boheme restaurant, regarding a report of a fight and a possible stabbing.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Give your feedback on the Willoughby/Kings/Vista/Gardner Greenway Project

The City of West Hollywood has begun the community feedback phase of the Willoughby, Kings, Vista/Gardner Greenway Project. The Project was identified in the City’s 2017 Pedestrian and Bicycle Mobility Plan as a priority project. The Project’s goals include minimizing neighborhood cut-through traffic, slowing down vehicular traffic, reducing traffic incidents, providing safer pedestrian/bicycle environment, and providing a contiguous east-west bicycle route within the City of West Hollywood.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
A gay pride wake-up call In Los Angeles

In 1969, with the Stonewall Rebellion and the beginning of the militant Gay Liberation movement, the lives of gay and lesbian people in Los Angeles and nationally were transformed. The early vehicles for this radical revolution in L.A. were the Metropolitan Community Church and the L.A. Gay Liberation Front which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (May 30-June 5)

Nothing significant to report. 05/31/2022 @ 1900-0600. An unknown suspect removed a laundry basket containing clothing from the front seat of the unlocked vehicle. The suspect also removed a tent, gold necklace, crystal necklace, printer, and floral bag from the trunk. #03230. June 1st. Grand Theft. 8700 block Holloway Drive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TONIGHT: Queer/Trans music showcase at Kol Ami

Join Kol Ami’s Education Resident Eliana Rubin for a night of original music centered around queer and trans stories. All music is created by Eliana, and includes Jewsicals (Jewish musicals), short musical numbers based around our sacred texts, as well as songs that celebrate what it means to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Ruth Williams in coma after series of strokes

Ruth Williams, the City’s longest serving Public Safety Commissioner, suffered a series of small strokes over the weekend and is in a coma at Cedar Sinai. Concerned neighbors alerted her family. Ruth was an active member of the Coalition of Economic Survival before the campaign to incorporate the City...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
STEVE MARTIN: Has West Hollywood lost its way?

The proposed vacancy tax for commercial and residential properties was before the city Council last Monday. While the Council decided to postpone placing the proposed tax on the ballot, that was not the real story of the evening. In order to ascertain if there was a modicum of support for...
Judge: Former Kat Von D store manager doesn’t have to arbitrate lawsuit claims

A wrongful termination case brought by the ex- manager of Kat Von D’s former High Voltage Tattoo store in West Hollywood will head to court. After hearing arguments, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kevin Brazile said Thursday he will not require the plaintiff to arbitrate her claims that she was wrongfully fired in 2020 for expressing concerns about her boss’ alleged disregard for coronavirus mandates and health concerns, assuring the case will be heard by a jury.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
