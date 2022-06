Policy, politics and progressive commentary After failing to convince North Las Vegas council members to fix zoning restrictions that prevent the creation of transitional housing for people leaving prison, organizers are hoping to place it on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election. The city’s current policy requires that the facilities must be at least 1,500 feet from religious institutions, […] The post North Las Vegas ballot proposal seeks to rework restrictions on transitional housing appeared first on Nevada Current.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO