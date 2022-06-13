ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

Search Is On For Missing Waupaca County Man

By Robert Kennedy
94.3 Jack FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUPACA CO, WI (WSAU) – A Waupaca County man is missing after meeting friends for coffee on Friday in Stevens Point. Those friends say...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Four Displaced After Allouez House Fire

ALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Four people are now displaced after an early morning house fire. Green Bay Metro fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of Memory Court and Libal Street shortly after 3:30 Friday morning. When they arrived, crews saw fire coming from the roof...
ALLOUEZ, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Another Man Arrested in Connection with Green Bay Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Another arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on the city’s east side. Deshaun Clark, 21, was booked into the jail on two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Green Bay Police Capt. Ben Allen confirmed to FOX 11 the arrest...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Ordered to Stand Trial in Appleton Church Standoff

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man who allegedly fired shots in the air and held police at bay at a church in Appleton was ordered Friday to stand trial on recklessly endangering safety and other counts. No arraignment date was immediately set for James Cooper. According to the criminal...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Neighbors Disturbed by East Mason Street Fight

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Neighbors in the 1200 block of East Mason say they’re disturbed by a large fight that took place in front of a business in the early morning hours on Saturday. Eric Drzewiecki lives a few doors from where the fight broke out. “It...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waupaca County, WI
Crime & Safety
Stevens Point, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Waupaca County, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
94.3 Jack FM

Surveillance Images Released in Appleton, Greenville Thefts from Vehicles

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton police released a series of surveillance images its investigation into a number of thefts from vehicles. On June 2, police responded to the southside of Appleton in the early morning hours for multiple reports of items stolen from vehicles. Investigators learned that numerous unlocked...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Convicted in Fond du Lac Man’s Death

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Denell Logan was convicted Wednesday of first-degree reckless homicide for the February, 2021 murder of David Posey. Logan, 31, pleaded guilty to the charge, which was reduced from an intentional homicide count. Two other charges were dismissed, court records show. Sentencing is scheduled...
FOND DU LAC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Winnebago County Highway Department Worker Injured in Crash

TOWN OF WINNECONNE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Multiple people were injured in two crashes on U.S. Highway 45, including a Winnebago County Highway Department employee. Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch was notified of a crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 45, just north of State Highway 116 in the town of Winneconne.
WINNECONNE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waupaca Co
94.3 Jack FM

Whitetail Valley Dairy brings Waupaca County back to the farm

Waupaca County will be celebrating June Dairy Month with the Dairy Agstavaganza on June 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.! This will be held at the Whitetail Valley Dairy in Waupaca. Owner Ruth Trinrud shared details about the event, farm, life advice and more!. EVENT DETAILS:. The Dairy...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Storm Clean Up And Utility Repairs Could Take Days

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Thousands of people around state are picking up after a powerful line of storms ripped through Wednesday night. Jim Malewski, from Green Bay, has lived in his house on Delray Drive since 2010. But after Wednesday night, he tells FOX 11 he may need to find a new one.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

De Pere Gets A Grant For EMS Mobile Unit

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) – The De Pere Fire Department has received a $206,831 state grant for an EMS mobile unit. The money comes from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Grant program. “The grant will fund a mobile unit to allow De Pere Health Department and De Pere Fire Department...
DE PERE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.3 Jack FM

Beating the Heat and Avoiding Heatstroke This Summer

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The heat is once again on in Northeast Wisconsin. With temps rising and high humidity following along with them, health officials are warning about heatstroke. Water splashing, the sun beaming, heat advisories out, it’s sure beginning to look a lot like summer. But with extreme...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Bay Port grinds to title game

The Bay Port Pirates are back in the W.I.A.A. State Baseball championship game for the second year in a row after avenging last year’s 11-2 title game loss at the hands of Sun Prairie. The 8th seeded Pirates knocked off the defending champs and number one seeded Cardinals Tuesday morning in the Division 1 quarterfinals 4-2. Sun Prairie scored first on a steal of home in the opening inning. The Pirates answered in the second with a two out, run scoring double from Connor LaBar. Bay Port added two more in the second on a steal of home of their own and an RBI single from Cole Benson. John Nickel’s RBI single in the 5th built the lead to 4-1. Benson also started on the mound and covered 6 and a third innings, allowing the one run on 4 hits. Sun Prairie tried to rally, scoring on a wild pitch but Ethan Plog got a strikeout to finish the victory.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy