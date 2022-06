London’s iconic nightclubs G-A-Y and Heaven could be closing after the owners admitted they ‘don’t know what the future holds’ (sadly, who even does anymore?). On June 12, both venues closed so that staff could have a mental-health break, so it looks like the pressure is taking its toll. Owner Jeremy Joseph is currently taking a holiday himself too, and plans to reflect on the future of the venues during his time away.

