Proud axed, Austin promoted, as Diamonds’ Commonwealth Games squad leaked early

The Australian Diamonds squad for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games has been leaked to the media one day before the official announcement, with experience prioritised in the battle-hardened unit to travel to Birmingham.

Coach Stacey Marinkovich and fellow selectors Anne Sargeant and Michelle Wilkins faced plenty of tough decisions to trim the team to just 12. Despite NSW Swifts co-captain Maddy Proud being added to an extended 20-person squad two weeks ago – and breaking the Super Netball record for feeds this weekend – the uncapped midcourter has missed out on the final team. Queensland Firebirds’ goal shooting sensation and proud Noongar woman Donnell Wallam will travel as a reserve.

The midcourt, led by captain Liz Watson, features Watson’s club partner at the Vixens in Kate Moloney. Ash Brazill of the semi-final bound Collingwood Magpies and Proud’s co-captain at the Swifts Paige Hadley round out the group, beating out young Giants duo Jamie-Lee Price and Amy Parmenter.

Former Vixens captain Madison Browne told Fox Netball: “It was stacked, wasn’t it, that midcourt. They could have had any player, really, in there! They’ve gone for some newbies, some experience. It’s really interesting to see... some of them are in form and some of them have been struggling in the last few weeks.”

There was widespread surprise at the leaking of the news, one day before the official announcement and with a final game of the regular season still to play on Sunday.

But Diamonds legend Caitlin Thwaites said on Fox Netball: “The girls actually found out individually, the players were aware leading into this final round. So they’re playing with their minds at ease, knowing they were either in or out.”

Cross code star Ash Brazill, who skipped the AFLW season this year to focus on her Commonwealth Games aspirations, was picked despite being sidelined with Covid-19. “She’s been a standout all season,” Thwaites said. “She does a great job at what she does – the shutdown role, the getting the ball role.”

Remarkably, there are no Giants players in the side, though ex-Giant Kiera Austin becomes the only player to break into the Australian side that was successful in the Quad Series earlier this year. Austin moved to the Vixens after a ruptured ACL and knee reconstruction. Her return to the Diamonds caps a remarkable comeback.

Austin, with four caps, is one of a handful of players with limited international experience – Fever defender Sunday Aryang has two appearances, while Lightning shooter Cara Koenen has seven.

Marinkovich opted against a pair of rookie bolters in breakout defender Ruby Bakewell-Doran and exceptional holding shooter Donnell Wallam, both of the Firebirds. That pair, as well as Jamie-Lee Price, will travel with the squad as reserves, and could well feature should Covid-19 impact the team.

Other players in the extended squad to miss out include Collingwood’s Sophie Garbin, gifted Giants shooter Sophie Dwyer and Swifts gun Maddy Turner.