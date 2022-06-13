ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Star Toby Keith Has Spent Past 6 Months Fighting Stomach Cancer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIUiH_0g8rTIdi00 Country music star Toby Keith performs on NBC's "Today" show in 2019. (Photo: Associated Press)

Country music star Toby Keith announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Keith revealed his diagnosis occurred in fall 2021 and said he’s undergone chemotherapy and other treatment for cancer in the past six months.

“So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” he wrote:

Keith has sold over 40 million albums in his career and had 61 singles hit Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The Oklahoma-born artist is known for a number of records, including “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “American Soldier” and “As Good as I Once Was.”

Keith’s music career has accompanied a history of giving back through the Toby Keith Foundation, a nonprofit in his name that supports OK Kids Korral, a home for pediatric cancer patients.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

