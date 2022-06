Here’s the problem: You cannot quit golf. Deep down, you know this because you’ve tried, walking to the cart at dusk after chunking the easiest pitch shot of your month, muttering under your breath that this is it. For real this time. No more. The next day, you’re at the range trying to fix the problem, which, incidentally, never gets fixed. The game is not for everyone, but it is for you—it is in your bloodstream. It is not fair to compare golf to drugs because drugs are cheaper.

