Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop

The Flower Mound Town Hall Art Display has some new occupants! These paintings by artist Eva Marie Gunderson were installed last week. A resident of Flower Mound for more than 20 years, Eva’s work is inspired by nature, especially the sea. She uses acrylic paint and mediums with different techniques to create art that evokes peace and calmness. Thanks for sharing your work with us, Eva!
Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
