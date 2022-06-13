ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Educational Class: Intro to Spanish

 4 days ago

It is never too late to...

Educational Class: Improv for Seniors

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Creative Art: Learn to Draw

Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Fellowship Group: Gardening Club

Join fellow gardening enthusiasts to learn-tips and tricks for successful gardens. The Gardening Club also plants and maintains the SIM raised planter gardens and butterfly garden.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
New Art Exhibit on Display in Flower Mound's Town Hall

The Flower Mound Town Hall Art Display has some new occupants! These paintings by artist Eva Marie Gunderson were installed last week. A resident of Flower Mound for more than 20 years, Eva’s work is inspired by nature, especially the sea. She uses acrylic paint and mediums with different techniques to create art that evokes peace and calmness. Thanks for sharing your work with us, Eva!
June Event: After Dark Party

Join SIM friends for an evening of dinner, live music, and line dancing. Enjoy live music performed by vocalist, Bill G. and a light dinner.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

