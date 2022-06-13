Educational Class: Intro to Spanish

The Flower Mound Town Hall Art Display has some new occupants! These paintings by artist Eva Marie Gunderson were installed last week. A resident of Flower Mound for more than 20 years, Eva’s work is inspired by nature, especially the sea. She uses acrylic paint and mediums with different techniques to create art that evokes peace and calmness. Thanks for sharing your work with us, Eva!

