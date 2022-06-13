Special Event: SIM Social Dance

Take a trip to The Dive at Unicorn Lake for happy hour with SIM friends. Sit on the patio or the cozy indoors, and enjoy signature cocktails, $2 wells, $3 draft beers, and half-priced appetizers while enjoying the beautiful scenery of Unicorn Lake (entrees $7 - $15).
Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
Travel to Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie. Watch the races from Bar & Book, the 36,000 square foot world-class Las Vegas-style racebook and simulcast facility which features wagering on horse racing from around the world 7-days a week year-round. Ticket price includes entry, programs, and unlimited soft-drinks.
This week, bond rating agencies Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Fitch reaffirmed the Town’s AAA bond rating for its General Obligation Refunding bonds and Certificates of Obligation. AAA is the highest bond rating achievable and helps the Town continue saving millions of taxpayer dollars through low interest rates.
