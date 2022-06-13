ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Special Event: SIM Social Dance

 9 days ago

Join SIM friends for Ballroom, Latin, Swing...

Fellowship Groups: Melting Pot Meet-Up

Meet up with this diverse group to explore the diversity and culture of the SIM membership! Each week, the group will meet for pot-lucks, karaoke, educational seminars, dancing, and more!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
June Event: Game Night

Get ready for fun and games with SIM friends. Play fun, social games like Pictionary, Family Feud, and Trivial Pursuit. Sponsored by McGee Law Firm.
June Trip: Happy Hour at the Dive

Take a trip to The Dive at Unicorn Lake for happy hour with SIM friends. Sit on the patio or the cozy indoors, and enjoy signature cocktails, $2 wells, $3 draft beers, and half-priced appetizers while enjoying the beautiful scenery of Unicorn Lake (entrees $7 - $15).
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Creative Art: Art House Watercolor Workshop

Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
June Trip: Lone Star Park

Travel to Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie. Watch the races from Bar & Book, the 36,000 square foot world-class Las Vegas-style racebook and simulcast facility which features wagering on horse racing from around the world 7-days a week year-round. Ticket price includes entry, programs, and unlimited soft-drinks.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

