June Event: Jon Trivi-Olta

June Event: Game Night

Get ready for fun and games with SIM friends. Play fun, social games like Pictionary, Family Feud, and Trivial Pursuit. Sponsored by McGee Law Firm.
Creative Art: Learn to Draw

Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Creative Art: Art House Watercolor Workshop

Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
Fellowship Groups: Melting Pot Meet-Up

Meet up with this diverse group to explore the diversity and culture of the SIM membership! Each week, the group will meet for pot-lucks, karaoke, educational seminars, dancing, and more!
Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop

Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop where students build painting skills and complete beautiful works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
