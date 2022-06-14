June Event: Jon Trivi-Olta

Create with a purpose at this Do-It-Yourself workshop taught by ReImagine. Learn how to make a simple decor piece that you could use in your home or gift to someone you love. Cost includes all supplies.
Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
This week, bond rating agencies Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Fitch reaffirmed the Town’s AAA bond rating for its General Obligation Refunding bonds and Certificates of Obligation. AAA is the highest bond rating achievable and helps the Town continue saving millions of taxpayer dollars through low interest rates.
