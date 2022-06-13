Airborne one last time, Emma Barber wins javelin

Emma Barber has a knack for propelling things into the air, whether it is herself in pursuit of a set in volleyball, a plane or a javelin.

The last of those three never entered her thought process until 2021. She joined the Estrella Foothills track and field squad that spring and enjoyed its family oriented, chill vibe.

Then she picked up “the stick,” as Barber still refers to it. In her final high school sporting event, Barber mastered the stick well enough to propel it to her first state title, winning Division III with a throw of 132 feet, 10 inches.

“I was welcomed with the attitude of helping me find what I want to do. The coaches we’re really what drew me toward it as well. They were so kind,” Barber said. “I wasn’t hearing about javelin as much. About two weeks in I was trying out everything. My coach said, ‘you do volleyball, why don’t you go throw javelin?’ I’m like, ‘A stick? What do you want me to do with it?’ I had no idea there was a better way to do this. It just looked like people throwing a stick.”

She first thought about track in 2020, as the first wave of COVID-19 wiped out the beach volleyball season — as well as track and other spring sports.

Barber was playing some fort of volleyball almost year round.

“It kind of dawned on me that I was doing a lot of court and sand volleyball and all my friends did track, except for the volleyball girls. My best friend did track and I thought it might be fun to try something new. I had no idea what I would even do. I wanted to do running for volleyball to build up my cardio,” Barber said.

After 12 years in volleyball and near misses with the Wolves 4A runners up in 2019 and semifinalist in 2021, winning a state title in a sport she never even thought about until 18 months ago was ... odd.

The win was particularly strange since Barber’s first qualifying throw was around 106 feet and her second throw was a scratch. She started her third throw then thought she heard an official tell her to stop, and was given another chance for the run up.

Following the reprieve, she threw just under her personal best to qualify for the finals, and uncorked the best throw of her career to pull the upset.

“I don’t know if this makes sense, but in a way I feel wrong for it because I’m coming out of nowhere. There’s girls that have been doing it since their freshman year,” Barber said. “Volleyball can accommodate it. It’s kind of the same motion even though it feels completely different. I felt bad because there’s this one girl that was throwing 130s the entire season. I showed up and had that crazy throw. Don’t get me wrong, I was beyond elated but I felt like I stripped them of a title that they may have deserved.”

That was likely her final competitive track meet. Barber is studying to be a pilot and playing volleyball at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott.

The school does not have a track and field team. And she plans to major in aeronautical sciences — but she wouldn’t mind one or two more track seasons.

“I could be totally wrong, it was a very short visit. But the last time I was there, I thought I saw a track,” Barber said. “I absolutely love javelin now and I think it’s a love that grew over time. I want to advocate for it.”