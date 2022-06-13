ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bradford: Great Horton chemical find prompts homes evacuation

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople were forced to leave their homes after toxic chemicals linked to the production of illegal drugs were found at a house in Bradford. Police were called to a disturbance at the house on...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Bradford: Thirteen motorists face fines for harassing women

Thirteen motorists are facing a possible £100 fine after being caught harassing women and girls in Bradford. West Yorkshire Police said the drivers were stopped during a series of operations to tackle bad behaviour since the start of 2022. The action was prompted by complaints women were being subjected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Chemicals#Illegal Drugs#Bst#West Yorkshire Police
The Independent

Woman ‘humiliated’ at airport after being told to remove her jacket by security

A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Dark web drug dealer jailed over cryptocurrency millions

A drug dealer who made millions of pounds in cryptocurrency by supplying drugs via the dark web has been jailed. Police monitored Simon Barclay's internet activity and passed details to officers who watched him making regular drop-offs at a post office. Computers seized from the 41-year-old following his arrest led...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hot weather: Chirk man burned by car before death

A disabled man was probably burned when he collapsed against his car on a very hot day, an inquest has heard. John Dutton, from Halton near Chirk, Wrexham, was found slumped on the seat of his walking aid next to his car. The 71-year-old was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Shop caught selling fake cigarettes down chute still open

A shop that sold bogus cigarettes from a flat by passing packets down a chute has remained open six months after losing its licence because the case has been held up in the courts. More than 17,000 cigarettes and 2.75kg of tobacco were found above the Euro Market store in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Buffalo shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes

The gunman accused of killing 10 people in an upstate New York supermarket has been charged with hate crimes by the US justice department. Authorities believe that suspect Payton Gendron, 18, was motivated by racial hatred. Almost all the victims in the shooting were black. He now faces 26 federal...
BUFFALO, NY
BBC

Jail for Bristol man, 45, who raped 19-year-old student

A man found guilty of raping a student has been jailed for almost seven years. Mohsen Gheibi, 48, of Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for the attack which happened in the city in May 2019. The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Pig feed deaths: Managers jailed after yard workers drowned

Managers of a food waste company have been jailed after two staff members drowned in a tanker of pig feed. Nathan Walker, 19, died after falling into the tanker at Greenfeeds Limited in Normanton, Leicestershire, in December 2016, just 15 days before his son was born. Gavin Rawson, 35, died...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Police investigate beach landing at Slapton Sands, Devon

A boat believed to be carrying about 12 migrants was seen landing on a beach in Devon, police say. Devon and Cornwall Police said there were reports of a boat landing at Slapton Sands near Dartmouth at about 07:10 BST on Wednesday. The people were taken away in two waiting...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Brancaster: Dog rescued after becoming stuck in sea

A "very lucky" dog was rescued by a local lifeboat station after he was caught in a fast-flowing channel in the sea. RNLI Hunstanton received a call at 05:50 BST on Wednesday to a woman and her dog at Brancaster, Norfolk, who found themselves in trouble. The lifeboat crew located...
ANIMALS
BBC

Black people in Merseyside twice as likely to be arrested - report

Black people in Merseyside are twice as likely to face arrest than white people, a police report has revealed. A scrutiny meeting heard that black people across the region were 2.3 times more likely to be detained, which represented a downturn since 2019. It comes after Police and Crime Commissioner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Belfast: Six men who were homeless die of drug overdoses in fortnight

Six young men have died from drug overdoses in Belfast in the last two weeks. They were all homeless. One was Patrick McIlroy, a 27-year-old former mental health worker, who died on a Belfast street last Thursday. His cousin Martina McIlroy said her family was broken. The family said a...
HOMELESS
BBC

Gatwick: Passenger with restricted mobility dies after leaving flight

A passenger with restricted mobility has died at Gatwick Airport after leaving an aircraft. Gatwick said staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility at the time, including the man's partner. He decided to leave the EasyJet plane rather than wait for staff to return and fell while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman admits claiming £65k benefits while living 'lavish lifestyle'

A woman has admitted fraudulently claiming more than £65,000 in benefits while living a "lavish lifestyle". Deborah Dalgarno, 54, claimed she did not live with a partner and was too ill to work while claiming various benefits between 2014 and 2020. Douglas Courthouse heard she had been in a...
LIFESTYLE

