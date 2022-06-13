Apple’s rumored release of its AR glasses demands patience

This content was produced in partnership with Bluetti. Why would anyone want a portable power station like this?. Bluetti, one’s of the world’s leading green energy companies, can certainly claim it has a stronghold on smart power management and energy-efficient technologies. That’s mainly thanks to its numerous products including portable power stations, backup power batteries, solar panels and tech, and much more. But the brand’s next launch, the EB3A Solar Generator, may just be its magnum opus. Not only does it feature impressive specs and power opportunities, but also it ties everything together that Bluetti has learned about the market, and packs it all into a compact and easily-manageable frame. The EB3A boasts ultra-fast charging, has sufficient outputs, is equipped with an upgraded LiFePO4 battery pack, and offers smart power management support as you’ve never seen before.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO