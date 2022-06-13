Big Bang's T.O.P Announces Launch of His Wine Label, T'SPOT

During her interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show earlier this week, Halsey revealed that Millie Bobby Brown would be the perfect person to play her in a biopic. Explaining the concept behind her new song “So Good,” the artist shares that she wrote the track for her partner, Alev Aydin. Aydin, a screenwriter, met Halsey in 2017 when he was assigned to write a movie about the star. After Aydin followed her on tour and gathered information about the singer, Halsey wanted to know more about the man who was writing a film about her. As a result, they realized how much in common they had and fell in love.

