Drinks

Big Bang's T.O.P Announces Launch of His Wine Label, T'SPOT

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter unveiling the name of his wine label T’SPOT, Big Bang‘s T.O.P has announced more information on the upcoming launch. “Here it is — T’SPOT. I hope to share my passion for wine with as many people as possible,” the K-pop star shared on Instagram, along with the hashtag #Winter2022 to...

hypebae.com

EXCLUSIVE: How Emerging Brand Jasmains Paris Upcycles Heartbreak

Upon first glance at these cheeky denim designs, you’ll probably assume they’re a playful take on embracing the feminine form. But Paris-based fashion designer Yasmine Ait ouazzou created these designs not only to embrace human physicality but to heal her feminine energy as well. When Yasmine, the founder...
Jisoo Attends the Cartier Gala in Spain in a Little Black Dress

BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo‘s role as Cartier‘s global ambassador entails many responsibilities, including attending special occasions like its Gala in Spain. For the event, the K-pop artist donned a strapless little black dress by ROKH featuring a cut-out on the back. The star completed her look with Gianvito Rossi Ribbon Uptown Sandals, and of course, Cartier earrings and a necklace from the High Jewelry line. As for beauty, Jisoo opted for a low ponytail with a middle parting, as well as a subtle winged liner and glossy lips.
Otiumberg and Hunza G Team Up to Create the Ultimate Gold Hoops

London-based swimwear label Hunza G has teamed up with demi-fine jewelry brand Otiumberg for a limited-edition capsule collection made for hoop-lovers everywhere. With a shared belief in responsibly crafted pieces that stand the test of time, both designers joined forces on a mission to create the ultimate gold hoop earrings. Embodying Hunza G’s summer ethos, the capsule features three distinct styles of hoop earring, each with a view to be worn all year round. Merging Hunza G’s signature crinkle with Otiumberg’s iconic hoop design, the collection blends both brand identities to create something new.
Casetify Dedicates New Tech Accessories Collection to 'Sailor Moon'

Casetify and Sailor Moon have come together to celebrate strength and friendship through a collaborative tech accessories line. By the end of this month, fans will be able to get their hands on phone cases featuring iconic characters, symbols and elements from the series. Select designs are printed with each character’s signature catchphrase, including Sailor Moon’s “In the name of the Moon, I’ll punish you!” Elsewhere, customers can also opt for the limited-edition reflective Pink Mirror Case. Additional offerings arrive in the form of AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, water bottles and a special Nintendo Switch Carrying Case.
A Tupac Restaurant is Coming to Los Angeles

In conjunction with the Wake Me When I’m Free Museum at LA Live honoring Tupac Shakur‘s monumental legacy, the Shakur Estate has announced a limited-edition Los Angeles location of the Powamekka Café, a restaurant conceptualized by the late rapper. According to a press release, Tupac described the...
Charlie Puth Confirms and Teases Collab With BTS' Jungkook

After accidentally confirming his collaboration with BTS, Charlie Puth has updated fans by confirming and teasing his upcoming track “Left and Right” with Jungkook. The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer took to TikTok, uploading a video where he asks the K-pop star to sing a snippet of his new song. The clip closes with a sneak peek at “Left and Right” with Puth saying, “This is going to be crazy.”
Zendaya Admits She Was "Very Afraid" to Film Episode 5 of 'Euphoria' S2

Zendaya has recently opened up about filming the fifth episode of Euphoria Season 2, titled “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.”. For those who need a refresher, the episode follows the events of Rue’s (Zendaya) mom (Nika King) finding out about her relapse when she came across her $10,000 USD worth of drugs in her room. As a result, she flushes everything down the toilet, causing Rue to go through a major breakdown.
Hailey Bieber Finally Releases Her Beauty Brand, Rhode Skin

Hailey Bieber finally dropped her highly anticipated skincare brand, Rhode Skin, which is derived from the model’s middle name. Rhode Skin is starting strong with the intro of three hero products: The Barrier Repair Cream, an essential moisturizer, Peptide Glazing Fluid, a glow serum and the Peptide Lip Balm, which is available in three scent offerings. All the products in the lineup are formulated with ingredients to make up Bieber’s “Glazed Skin,” such as shea butter, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. The packaging is minimal and chic, which mirrors Bieber’s personal style.
Pharrell and adidas Originals Cover the Hu NMD in Animal Print

Multihyphenate Pharrell Williams continues to push the envelope with his ongoing adidas partnership through a newly revealed Hu NMD silhouette. The collaborative sneaker dons an animal print, sock-like upper with an orange base and pink spots. Never one to shy away from color, the model also boasts bright green laces with reflective detailing.
Be the First to Try ISAMAYA At the Brand's London Pop-Up

Internationally renowned makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench is set to take over London‘s Soho this July to celebrate the launch of her new brand ISAMAYA. Introducing her first-ever capsule collection, titled “INDUSTRIAL,” the pop-up will mark the first occasion where beauty fans will be able to see the products from the eponymous label, days ahead of the official launch. Featuring the five-piece beauty collection in all its glory, the pop-up will be home to the Color Pigments Eyeshadow Palette, Rubberlash Latex Lift Mascara, Liplacq Maximising Lip Serum, Browlacq Brow Laminator and Skinlacq Tripe Hyaluronic Glow Serum. Alongside the makeup, fans will also have access to an exclusive, limited-edition collection of ISAMAYA merch and jewelry.
Dior Sets Sails for Spain for Cruise 2023 Show

Luxury brand Dior presents its Cruise 2023 collection on June 16, taking us through the city of Seville, Spain for its latest capsule of garments. Motivated by the work of Valencian plastic artist Maria Angeles Vila Tortosa, the newest offering from the fashion house merges the city’s rich history with its designs, promising a show filled with high-octane music and provocative art. Tortosa calls designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s method “a powerful cocktail,” as she takes in the “local traditions wherever she goes” to deliver an unforgettable display.
Daily Paper Releases Second Edition of "A Love for Humanity" Collection

Amsterdam-based label Daily Paper has released the second edition of its “A Love for Humanity” initiative with a limited-edition T-shirt designed in collaboration with humanitarian Yohanna Alem. The release sees all proceeds donated to two charities, Restore the Motherland NGO and Asmlash Grant Foundation, with an aim to raise funds to support global migration issues.
Millie Bobby Brown Is "So Down" To Play Halsey in a Biopic

During her interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show earlier this week, Halsey revealed that Millie Bobby Brown would be the perfect person to play her in a biopic. Explaining the concept behind her new song “So Good,” the artist shares that she wrote the track for her partner, Alev Aydin. Aydin, a screenwriter, met Halsey in 2017 when he was assigned to write a movie about the star. After Aydin followed her on tour and gathered information about the singer, Halsey wanted to know more about the man who was writing a film about her. As a result, they realized how much in common they had and fell in love.
5 TikTok Trailblazers Serving Hilarious LGBTQ+ Content

This past weekend, TikTok took over LA Pride with its Trailblazers. If you’re not familiar with TikTok’s Trailblazers, they’re a chosen collective of TikTok’s favorite content creators revolutionizing the space with representation and pride. Luckily for you, this year’s Pride Trailblazers are the most hilarious bunch yet.
Take a Look Inside Hypebeast's 7-Story Flagship Building in NYC

Bringing its culture and content to IRL, Hypebeast has opened its first-ever U.S. flagship building. Situated in Manhattan’s Chinatown in New York City, the location spans seven floors and 25,000 square meters, housing everything from HBX and Hypebeans‘ offline stores to event spaces. The first two floors of...
The US Sun

What is Snapchat plus?

SNAPCHAT has been one of the most used social media platforms, with its "snapstreaks" and "best friends" features. First released on July 8, 2011, there are over 332million daily Snapchat users around the world. What is Snapchat plus?. Like other platforms, Snapchat is now also hopping on the subscription bandwagon.
Butter Goods Creates the Vest of the Summer

Skate-centric brand Butter Goods recently dropped the first lookbook for it’s summer delivery. The collection includes logo tees, embroidered sweatshirts, denim and accessories. Joining the collection’s strawberry, butterfly and Jazz-inspired graphic prints are a selection of adorable apparel with Troll dolls. Available in brown and navy colorways, the...
2 Lessons #GirlBoss Beauty Brands Learned the Hard Way

The beauty industry has transformed significantly within the last decade due to social media shifts and the implementation of e-commerce. But most importantly, the consumer has changed how we interact and buy our makeup and skincare products. The cause of this: direct-to-consumer strategies, also known as “DTC,” in the marketing world.
The Ultimate Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Guide

Father’s Day falls on June 19 this year and it’s the perfect time to show some much-deserved love and appreciation for the father figures in your life. If you like to go the traditional route or prefer to celebrate with your chosen family, we’ve complied all the tokens of gratitude you need for the holiday.
'One Piece' Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Tamagotchi Collab

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, One Piece has joined forces with Bandai to create a range of co-branded Tamagotchi. Dubbed “Choppertchi,” the mini devices spotlight the anime franchise’s popular character Chopper, who embarks on a journey to become a doctor. Users can feed the reindeer meat on the bone as well as cotton candy, while playing minigames to make Chopper take on forms such as Heavy Point, Guard Point and Kung Fu Point. In addition to “Choppertchi,” One Piece and Bandai are also releasing a Tamagotchi Smart, an advanced version of the virtual pet that features classic pets dressed up as characters from the series.
