ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Reinforced Structure Burns in Bakersfield, Dog Found at Scene

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A dog was found by firefighters at the scene of a structure fire on Saturday, June 11, at the corner of Haley and Height Street in the city of Bakersfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I45xI_0g8rJAMe00
Jason M / KNN

Bakersfield Fire and Kern County Fire crews responded for a reinforced structure and took a defensive posture in fighting the flames, but not before rescuing a dog that was tied up near the building.

An unidentified witness on the scene stated that firefighters moved the dog to a safe location across the street and Bakersfield Animal Control responded and picked up the dog.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Video: Jason M, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

Apartment complex catches fire in Oildale, 13 displaced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters extinguished a fire at an apartment complex Thursday in Oildale, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Around 12:20 p.m. Kern County firefighters responded to a fire at McCray Street and West China Grade Loop following reports of an apartment complex on fire and smoke coming from the roof. No people were reported inside.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fire crews evacuate northwest Walmart for fire inside

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department evacuated a Walmart in northwest Bakersfield following reports of a fire inside the building, according to KCFD Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn. Freeborn said fire crews got a call at about 10:57 a.m. of reports of smoke and flames near the meat storage area at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in Lamont shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday night in Lamont. Emergency crews were called to Santa Rosa Avenue near Wharton Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. A man was found in an alley with at least one gunshot wound […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Man killed in Lamont identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot dead in Lamont on Wednesday has been identified, according to the coroner’s office. On Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. emergency crews were called to Santa Rosa Avenue near Wharton Avenue to a report of a shooting victim, according to a KSCO spokesperson. David Garcia Bruno, 19, was […]
LAMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

CHP investigating deadly crash in Rosamond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that killed at least one person Wednesday night in Rosamond. Emergency crews received a report of a crash just before 10:45 p.m. at West Rosamond Boulevard and 46th Street West, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. A Kern County Fire crew arrived on scene and […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET 17

BPD searching for prowling suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a prowling suspect wanted for an incident on May 29 in southwest Bakersfield. The victim reported they saw the suspect on his hands and knees outside their apartment in the 3100 block...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Bakersfield Fire
KGET

City of Bakersfield water price to jump five percent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you get your water from the City of Bakersfield, prepare to pay more. Wednesday the Bakersfield City Council voted to increase the cost of water by 5 percent for customers of the city’s domestic water system … starting July 1. This comes as data shows Kern is one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘They provoked all of this:’ Man says he beat co-worker to death over suspected affair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — His co-workers repeatedly ridiculed him over his estranged wife’s alleged affair with a man he worked with, Jose Gutierrez-Rosales said. They would pretend to call her. They laughed and bullied him. He had had enough. “They provoked all of this,” Gutierrez-Rosales told sheriff’s investigators. On April 18, Gutierrez-Rosales said he and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shooting in south Bakersfield closes road, injures 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting happened Wednesday morning just south of the Valley Plaza Mall on Hughes Lane between Ming Avenue and Lum Avenue. Police said the road will be closed for the next few hours. Avoid the area if possible. Officers said just after 1:30 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 brothers convicted of murder a decade apart in DUI crashes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2012, Albert Flores Garza was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for a crash in which he drove drunk and killed two people. He’ll soon be joined in the prison system by his brother, Steve Flores Garza, convicted Wednesday of an eerily similar crime. Steve Garza, like his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Murder suspect arrested in North Dakota

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man wanted in connection to the killing of Michael Rico Stubbs, 32, was arrested in North Dakota Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The department says Kira Burton II, 25, was arrested without incident in Horace, North Dakota. Burton had an outstanding warrant for the murder of Stubbs. Burton […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a man suspected of exposing himself

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is suspected of exposing himself to an underage female, according to BPD. Police say, surveillance cameras caught the man entering a business in the 2500 block of south H Street on May 14 at 5 p.m., exposing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 1 dead in crash near Mojave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was killed Wednesday night in a crash outside Mojave, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Backus roads on June 15 at around 8:40 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. One of the vehicles was reported seen […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing juvenile

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in search for a missing teen, according to the department. Sherri-Ann Wolfe, 17, was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. in the 3200 block of Sierra Meadows Drive. Wolfe is considered at risk due to a medical condition and has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Shooting in south Bakersfield wounds 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting happened Wednesday morning just south of the Valley Plaza Mall on Hughes Lane between Ming Avenue and Lum Avenue. Police said the road will be closed for the next few hours. Avoid the area if possible. Officers said just after 1:30 a.m., the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Two South High students bring guns to campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern High School District Police found two students in possession of guns at South High School on Tuesday, according to a Kern High School District press release. Officials said the SHS administration got a tip that one student had a gun in their backpack. During the investigation, campus police discovered another […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Additional details in deadly Highway 178 crash released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has released new details on the deadly crash that occurred Monday on Highway 178. At about 12:50 p.m., CHP’s Bakersfield Communication Center received a call about a head-on collision between two vehicles on Highway 178 east of Rancheria Road and just east of the mouth of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
758
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy