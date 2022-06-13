Reinforced Structure Burns in Bakersfield, Dog Found at Scene

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A dog was found by firefighters at the scene of a structure fire on Saturday, June 11, at the corner of Haley and Height Street in the city of Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Fire and Kern County Fire crews responded for a reinforced structure and took a defensive posture in fighting the flames, but not before rescuing a dog that was tied up near the building.

An unidentified witness on the scene stated that firefighters moved the dog to a safe location across the street and Bakersfield Animal Control responded and picked up the dog.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

