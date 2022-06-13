ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korea to buy back more treasury bonds than planned

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance ministry will buy back more treasury bonds than planned this week to help stabilise the market, a vice finance minister said on Monday.

“The ministry will strengthen policy coordination with the Bank of Korea on the treasury bond market and increase the amount of the buy-back scheduled for this week,” a ministry statement quoted Vice Minister Bang Ki-sun as saying. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Reuters

Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
Reuters

WTO in overtime push for trade accords, India defiant

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Wednesday extended negotiations on food, fisheries and vaccines by an additional day amid growing doubts it could find consensus on any change to global trade rules, crippled by India's refusal to compromise. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week, its...
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
Reuters

Digital banking platform Revolut launches in five more countries

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Digital banking platform Revolut said it was launching a streamlined version of its app in Sri Lanka, Chile, Ecuador, Azerbaijan and Oman, allowing customers to transfer money to over 50 countries using more than 30 currencies. The London-based company said there would be no fee...
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
Reuters

Lenders pledge $26.1 billion to Ivory Coast 2021-25 plan

ABIDJAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Multilateral and bilateral lenders on Wednesday made a series of pledges to support Ivory Coast's 2021-25 Development Plan totalling $26.1 billion, Prime Minister Patrick Achi said. The West Africa Development Bank pledged 1 billion euros, the African Development Bank $4.3 billion, the World Bank $8.7...
Reuters

Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135...
Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
Daily Mail

The graph that disproves Biden's claim inflation is 'higher' than 'every other major industrial country in the world': Stats show 41-year high price rises in the US have been growing ahead of G7 nations and China

President Joe Biden has been under fire for inflation that has reached its highest point in 41 years and has squeezed the finances of millions of Americans. He has blamed Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID pandemic for the surge in prices - and now has pointed to inflation being a global issue.
Reuters

Reuters

