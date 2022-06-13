S.Korea to buy back more treasury bonds than planned

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance ministry will buy back more treasury bonds than planned this week to help stabilise the market, a vice finance minister said on Monday.

“The ministry will strengthen policy coordination with the Bank of Korea on the treasury bond market and increase the amount of the buy-back scheduled for this week,” a ministry statement quoted Vice Minister Bang Ki-sun as saying. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)