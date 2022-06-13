ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Arrest and incidents in Martin County

The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ptc7r_0g8rBtMJ00

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:

May 30

Damage to property was reported at 2044 Clark Rd. in Robersonville.

May 31

Wreck was reported at Dollar General in Jamesville.

Wreck was reported at near 1155 Ralph Taylor Rd. in Williamston.

June 01

Vehicle Collision was reported at 6486 Bear Grass Rd. in Bear Grass.

True Bill Sell delivery Of cocaine and true bill sell and del of marijuana was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Simple assault was reported at 109 West Main St. in Everetts.

All other larceny was reported at 4501 Hwy 17 in Williamston.

June 02

Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 3319 Hwy 142 in Williamston.

Simple assault and larceny was reported at 23551 Hwy 125 in Williamston.

June 03

Assault on a female and injury to real property was reported at 1215 Stewart St. Lot 3 in Jamesville.

June 04

Forceable breaking and entering was reported at 1563 Campbell Hill Rd. in Williamston.

Identity theft, financial card fraud and larceny was reported at 2139 Jones Rd. in Williamston.

Larceny of a firearm was reported at 2291 Garrett Rd. Lot 32 in Williamston.

Obtain property by false pretenses was reported at 1710 Wainwright Rd. in Jamesville.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:

June 01

Rakeem DeAndre Williams was charged with true bill sell and deliver cocaine and true bill sell and deliver marijuana.

June 02

Andrew Roberson Jr. was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction communicate threats, warrant service other jurisdiction harassing phone calls and warrant service other jurisdiction assault on a female.

Williamston Police Department

Incidents

The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:

May 30

Breaking and entering and larceny reported at 311 Main St. in Williamston.

Fail to appear misdemeanor was reported at 708 Hyman St. in Williamston.

May 31

Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported at 825 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Fail to appear and misdemeanor larceny was reported at 1803 West Main St. in Williamston.

Shoplifting was reported at 1803 West Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1803 West Main St. in Williamston.

Communicating threats was reported at 623 Hamilton St. in Williamston.

June 01

Larceny was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Resist, delay and obstruct was reported at 120 South Elm St. in Williamston.

June 02

Financial transaction card theft was reported at 206 Gatling St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 154 Warren Court in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card fraud was reported at 809 East Blvd. In Williamston.

Failure to return rental property was reported at 102 East Blvd. In Williamston.

June 04

Resist, delay and obstruct and assault on a government official was reported at 400 Washington St. in Williamston.

June 06

Injury to personal property was reported at 208 West Pine St. in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:

May 30

Jordan Mckenzie Haislip was charged with fail to appear.

May 31

Kenneth Gerald Lewis was charged with larceny.

Amanda Rose Webb was charged with larceny.

Amanda Rose Webb was charged with fail to appear and misdemeanor larceny.

Kenneth Lewis was charged with misdemeanor larceny.

Kenneth Gerald Lewis was charged with larceny.

Kenneth Gerald Lewis was charged with larceny.

June 01

Jazmine Lashwan Tates was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.

June 02

Amy Sue Duvall was charged with obtain property by false pretense and financial card fraud.

Thomas Manuel Navarro was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

Tiamony Devonna Gary was charged with failure to return rental property.

June 04

Demetrice Yvonne Wilson was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.

Tiera Desha Brown was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Greenville police looking for missing man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are asking for help finding a missing man. Greenville police say Darius Lee, 33, was reported missing by his mother on June 13 when he didn’t come home to Maryland. She told police that he had been dropped off at a...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville police investigating death near Kearney Park

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department said a man was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home on the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle. Police responded to a shots fired call shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday night, June 15, 2022. Officials said detectives are...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University professor and his wife are out of jail after being accused of withholding food from their children. ECU confirms to WITN News that Dr. Joseph Reid is an assistant professor of accounting. He and his wife, 32-year-old Lucreasha Reid, 32, were both...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamesville, NC
County
Martin County, NC
City
Williamston, NC
Martin County, NC
Crime & Safety
Williamston, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Security increased at Greenville hospital after James City shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Security has been stepped up at Greenville’s hospital after a shooting this morning outside of New Bern. One person was shot and another suffered blunt-force trauma to the head at a convenience store parking lot and a fast-food restaurant in James City. Both men...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Sheriff asks public to help locate suspect vehicle near Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A breaking and entering of a home along Highway 124 near Macclesfield took place at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community in hopes of finding the suspect. Just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s...
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Crews converting Kinston intersection into all-way stop

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County drivers should be on alert this morning as crews work to convert an intersection into an all-way stop. Tower Hill Road and JP Harrison Boulevard is the intersection undergoing the change. Crews will start the process at 8:00 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to slow down...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Postal worker charged in Rocky Mount after cyclist dies in crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has died after he was hit by a postal service truck driver while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 62-year-old Timothy Jenkins was riding his bicycle east on the sidewalk along Sunset Avenue and began to cross a parking lot when he was hit by a U.S. Postal Service truck exiting the Englewood Square parking lot. The driver of the truck was Randy Bassa, 52.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Shoplifting#Real Property#False Pretenses#Dollar General#Vehicle Collision#Bear Grass Rd
WNCT

Greenville, other ENC areas to get ARP money

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that 30 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. Several areas in Eastern North Carolina, including Greenville, Tarboro, Mount Olive and Wallace, will receive the new source of support for rural economic development projects in North […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man behind bars for stealing and violating probation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man is in the Pitt County jail charged with violating his probation, stealing and more. Kirby Mills of Greenville has been charged with felony probation violation, misdemeanor larceny and a driving violation. Mills was booked on Tuesday. He is under a $50,000 secured bond for the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Police believe disgruntled customer set fire to Kinston auto repair shop

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police believe a disgruntled customer set fire to a Kinston auto repair shop early Wednesday morning. Kinston police have charged Willie McPhail, 51, with eight counts of felony burning of personal property and one count of burning of certain buildings. The fire was reported around 4:00...
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcti12.com

ENC 4th of July fireworks canceled after Lenoir County explosion

SWANSBORO, Carteret County — An eastern North Carolina fireworks display has been canceled after last week’s fireworks explosion in Lenoir County. Officials said landowner Randy Herring was burning off a wheat field at a farm on Bulltown Road in LaGrange, which led to the brush fire that ultimately consumed a shipping container with commercial-grade fireworks. It eventually exploded.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

No injuries, minor damage after fire at Kinston auto shop

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue said they were sent to a structure fire at 217 N. Herritage Street, G-Works Automotive. They said it happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The fire was controlled within half an hour, multiple vehicles were...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Farmville school remembers beloved cafeteria manager

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Middle School honored beloved cafeteria manager Cindy Warrick by planting a rose bush Wednesday. Warrick worked for Pitt County Schools for 22 years. She died in February. Those who knew Warrick said no student went without a meal on her watch. “Mrs. Warrick meant a lot to this community,” Farmville […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston structure fire under investigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a structure fire that burned several vehicles and caused minor damage to the G-Works Automotive building on North Heritage Street Wednesday morning. The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire in the rear parking/repair yard area of the G-Works property […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Victims charged in Rocky Mount shootings

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have now charged two victims after two shootings in Rocky Mount on Tuesday. Rico Battle, 34, and Dominick Lynch, 28, will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by felon, and discharging a weapon in city limits when they are released from the hospital.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
111
Followers
233
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy