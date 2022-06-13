Arrest and incidents in Martin County

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:

May 30

Damage to property was reported at 2044 Clark Rd. in Robersonville.

May 31

Wreck was reported at Dollar General in Jamesville.

Wreck was reported at near 1155 Ralph Taylor Rd. in Williamston.

June 01

Vehicle Collision was reported at 6486 Bear Grass Rd. in Bear Grass.

True Bill Sell delivery Of cocaine and true bill sell and del of marijuana was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Simple assault was reported at 109 West Main St. in Everetts.

All other larceny was reported at 4501 Hwy 17 in Williamston.

June 02

Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 3319 Hwy 142 in Williamston.

Simple assault and larceny was reported at 23551 Hwy 125 in Williamston.

June 03

Assault on a female and injury to real property was reported at 1215 Stewart St. Lot 3 in Jamesville.

June 04

Forceable breaking and entering was reported at 1563 Campbell Hill Rd. in Williamston.

Identity theft, financial card fraud and larceny was reported at 2139 Jones Rd. in Williamston.

Larceny of a firearm was reported at 2291 Garrett Rd. Lot 32 in Williamston.

Obtain property by false pretenses was reported at 1710 Wainwright Rd. in Jamesville.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:

June 01

Rakeem DeAndre Williams was charged with true bill sell and deliver cocaine and true bill sell and deliver marijuana.

June 02

Andrew Roberson Jr. was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction communicate threats, warrant service other jurisdiction harassing phone calls and warrant service other jurisdiction assault on a female.

Williamston Police Department

Incidents

The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:

May 30

Breaking and entering and larceny reported at 311 Main St. in Williamston.

Fail to appear misdemeanor was reported at 708 Hyman St. in Williamston.

May 31

Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported at 825 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Fail to appear and misdemeanor larceny was reported at 1803 West Main St. in Williamston.

Shoplifting was reported at 1803 West Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1803 West Main St. in Williamston.

Communicating threats was reported at 623 Hamilton St. in Williamston.

June 01

Larceny was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Resist, delay and obstruct was reported at 120 South Elm St. in Williamston.

June 02

Financial transaction card theft was reported at 206 Gatling St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 154 Warren Court in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card fraud was reported at 809 East Blvd. In Williamston.

Failure to return rental property was reported at 102 East Blvd. In Williamston.

June 04

Resist, delay and obstruct and assault on a government official was reported at 400 Washington St. in Williamston.

June 06

Injury to personal property was reported at 208 West Pine St. in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:

May 30

Jordan Mckenzie Haislip was charged with fail to appear.

May 31

Kenneth Gerald Lewis was charged with larceny.

Amanda Rose Webb was charged with larceny.

Amanda Rose Webb was charged with fail to appear and misdemeanor larceny.

Kenneth Lewis was charged with misdemeanor larceny.

Kenneth Gerald Lewis was charged with larceny.

Kenneth Gerald Lewis was charged with larceny.

June 01

Jazmine Lashwan Tates was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.

June 02

Amy Sue Duvall was charged with obtain property by false pretense and financial card fraud.

Thomas Manuel Navarro was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

Tiamony Devonna Gary was charged with failure to return rental property.

June 04

Demetrice Yvonne Wilson was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.

Tiera Desha Brown was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.