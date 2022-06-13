Crews rescue injured hiker after fall near Moss Ledge Waterfall in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Effective: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Lower Washington County; Southwest Utah; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Western Millard and Juab Counties HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts in excess of 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Western Millard and Juab Counties, Southwest Utah and Lower Washington County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.

BEAVER COUNTY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO