ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Crews rescue injured hiker after fall near Moss Ledge Waterfall in Big Cottonwood Canyon

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescue crews helped an injured hiker who had fallen near Moss Ledge Waterfall in Big Cottonwood Canyon get down the mountain and to a hospital Sunday...

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Elderly woman rams through Brigham City Dollar Tree, police say

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Dollar Tree in Brigham City is facing thousands of dollars in damage after an elderly woman allegedly rammed her car through the store’s entryway.  According to Lt. Crapse of Brigham City Police, a woman was driving with her husband at 1:30 p.m. on June 14 when the crash happened. […]
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kmvt

Salt Lake Express announces direct route from Boise to Salt Lake City

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Salt Lake Express is now offering customers a direct route from Boise to salt lake City, Utah. The new bus route started in mid-may, and is already seeing high capacity, due in part to rising gas prices. Additionally, the route was created at the request of customers in the Boise and Twin Falls area who fly out of Salt Lake City and wanted a direct route.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake County, UT
Accidents
City
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Accidents
State
Utah State
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Crime & Safety
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
KSLTV

Semi leaks 75 gallons of fuel, roads close

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A semi-truck carrying gasoline caused state Route 201 to close with only one lane open Tuesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the truck had its saddle tank punctured, causing about 75 gallons of fuel to spill onto the highway. The...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man hospitalized after auto-pedestrian crash in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A 36-year-old man is in the ICU after he was struck by a car in Ogden Monday night. The auto-pedestrian crash happened in the area of 900 East and 1100 North around 9:30 p.m. Officer Michael Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department said the driver did...
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rope Rescue#Rescue Team#Big Cottonwood Canyon#Hospital#Accident#Gephardt Daily#The Moss Ledge
ABC4

Monsoon season kicks off, but when does it really impact Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s Monsoon Awareness Week and the North American Monsoon Season actually kicks off on June 15 and runs through September 30 but here in Utah, we usually see it ramp up after Independence Day. We have a favorable setup heading into the weekend that mimics monsoon style and will help […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Police search for Utah boy missing from foster home

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are searching for a woman with ties to the Idaho area who they believe may have taken her son from his Ogden foster home. Police are trying to locate 10-year-old Omar Lizarraga after he went missing from his foster home. Omar is believed to be with his mother, Gelacitte Lizarraga. […]
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSLTV

Family outraged over burial mishap at Midvale City Cemetery

MIDVALE, Utah — A family expressed outrage Tuesday over city workers taking multiple days to complete the burial of their loved one. Jodie Keller said the funeral for her father, 78-year-old Lawrence Raymond Escarciga, took place Friday, but the burial site wasn’t properly covered over and finished until Monday.
MIDVALE, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Lower Washington County; Southwest Utah; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Western Millard and Juab Counties HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts in excess of 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Western Millard and Juab Counties, Southwest Utah and Lower Washington County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

11-year-old Utah boy saves his teen sister from drowning

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An incident that could’ve turned deadly this past weekend has resulted in an 11-year-old receiving an award for saving his sister’s life. Heber City police say they responded to a report of a possible drowning on Sunday. The parents told the responding officers that their 14-year-old daughter, Maya Treu possibly […]
HEBER CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Recent deadly crashes hit close to home for UHP trooper

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a deadly weekend on Utah roads, a Highway Patrol trooper who has experienced loss firsthand is pleading with drivers to do their part. Two people died and others were critically hurt in separate wrong-way crashes this weekend – one early Saturday in Centerville, and another early Sunday in West Valley City. Additionally, two people were critically injured after a collision on I-215 in Salt Lake County late Saturday.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Two in extremely critical condition after stalled vehicle struck from behind on I-215

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a late night crash that left two people in extremely condition Saturday. According to a UHP news release, dispatchers received reports about 10:04 p.m. of a stalled vehicle blocking the center lane of Interstate 215 South westbound near 1500 West in the area of 5800 South.

Comments / 0

Community Policy