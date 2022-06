HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve already had two days of broken records. Could more fall today and tomorrow?. Our early June heat continues and we’re still six days away from summer. Monday and Tuesday new temperature records were set at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport and that trend looks to continue today. After starting off in the mid-70s this morning we will again head toward the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. The thing that will help us get there today and kept us from getting to our forecast high yesterday is the lack of showers and cloud cover this morning. That hurt our eastern counties on Tuesday. We could still see a stray shower or storm at times today, but most of us should stay dry.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO