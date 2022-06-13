ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diablo 4 Is All About Player Choice - Developer Interview

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Diablo 4 Is All...

Gamespot

Bloodline: Heroes Of Lithas Is A Card-Based RPG All About Lineage

In Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas, players establish a legacy in a fantasy world where your progeny inherit the abilities that came before them. The player's goal in the game is to become the leader of the City of Light, the High Guardian, in the world of Lithas. This is done by expanding your influence over various parts of the city with the help of your children and your champions' children.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Company Of Heroes 3 Video Details New Ways To Blow Up Everything On The Map

Relic Entertainment released the latest developer diary video for its upcoming real-time strategy game Company of Heroes 3, this time focusing on the game's new destruction mechanics. While destructible environments have always been a hallmark of the Company of Heroes franchise, the system has been completely overhauled for this new...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION Announcement Trailer

This new version enhances the graphics to HD and updates all of the 3D models in the game. Full voiceovers and new music arrangements present this epic tale of strife and heroism, presenting FINAL FANTASY VII in a brand-new light. Enjoy a more beautiful and accessible CRISIS CORE, going way beyond just a simple HD remaster.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard#Diablo#Video Game
Gamespot

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE for PC | STEAM Trailer

June 17, 2022 on STEAM with full Steam Deck compatibility. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is a visually enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed and award winning game, featuring a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Internet Explorer Is Officially Dead

Internet Explorer, the browser that introduced many consumers to the concept of internet browsing, is being retired. Microsoft shifted its energies toward supporting Microsoft Edge since 2015, but now the company is officially withdrawing support and will be shepherding any remaining IE users toward the Edge browser. The Verge reports...
INTERNET
Gamespot

Best Nintendo Switch RPGs To Play In 2022

The Nintendo Switch has an amazing library, but the hybrid console’s massive catalog of RPGs is truly staggering. There are loot-packed dungeon crawlers, JRPGs with turn-based battles and epic stories, expansive open-world games where you can create your own unique character, and everything in between. So, to help you find your next RPG, we put together this list of the 40 best Switch RPGs (in alphabetical order).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Why Overwatch 2's PvE Talent System Is Staying Out Of PvP

With Overwatch 2's PvE and PvP modes decoupled, a major part of what seemingly justifies the "2" in the game's name--the PvE mode--will not be available when the game launches in October. But even once PvE does arrive, one of its big components, the talent system, won't make its way into the core PvP side of the game, though it could eventually show up in some kind of special mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

WordleBot Can Help You Get Better At Wordle

The New York Times has released a tool to help players improve at Wordle. Called WordleBot, the tool walks a player through their guesses and suggests better ones that can cut down the number of tries it takes them to complete Wordle's daily five-letter word puzzle. You can upload a...
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

How To Watch Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Stream

The Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary livestream starts today at 3 PM PT, which is less than half an hour away. The event will be relatively short, running for only 10 minutes, but Square Enix is hyping it up. The publisher has promised it will feature a lot of information about the sub-series. We don't know what we'll hear--if anything--about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, but there's a chance it will show up, while rumors also suggest that Crisis Core could make an appearance in some capacity. Final Fantasy VII Remake, meanwhile, still isn't available on Xbox, so there's a broad range of announcements that we could hear about. Below, we've rounded up the details you need to know about the FF7 25th anniversary broadcast, including the start time, what to expect, and how to watch it live.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lollipop Chainsaw Is Apparently Returning

Lollipop Chainsaw is coming back, and this time it's going to be handled by Dragami Games. CEO Yoshimi Yasuda announced this on Twitter. Yoshida simply says, "Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it." What he means by this is unclear. It could potentially be a remaster on newer consoles, or it could be a sequel to the first game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CodeSpark Academy Offers A Fun Way To Teach Kids The Basics Of Coding

It’s never too early to get children interested in technology, and this discounted app from CodeSpark makes it easy to both entertain and inspire the programmers of tomorrow. Discounted to just $10 (or $18 for two accounts ), CodeSpark Academy helps kids between the ages of four and nine learn the basics of coding by walking them through a series of logic puzzles disguised as colorful games.
EDUCATION
Gamespot

Poinpy Beginner Tips, Best Equipment, And Golden Seed Farming

Poinpy is the latest game from Downwell creator, Ojiro Fumoto, and it was recently announced and released on Netflix’s mobile gaming platform. Similar to Downwell, Poinpy is an absolutely adorable yet challenging puzzle platformer. You control a tiny dinosaur to gather fruit combinations/recipes to feed a giant feline monster behind your literal tail.
RECIPES
Gamespot

Best Classic Games On PlayStation Plus Premium

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. One of the perks of the new PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service is access to a number of classic games from the PlayStation vaults. While the list of PS Plus Classics is still small, Sony has confirmed that you can expect its retro library to grow in time. For those fans of retro gaming who don't own a PS2, PS3, or PS Vita, this option is the next-best thing. In addition to quality-of-life upgrades, select games also come with trophy support, just in case you always wanted a few retro kudos for your efforts in classic titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sony's Horizon Zero Dawn Show Could Be Great--If It Can Avoid These Pitfalls

After years of intensely isolationist behavior, Sony's PlayStation arm is branching out from just making video games for its own system, looking to capture more eyeballs from wider culture. Some of that is releasing their previously-exclusive games on PC, but they're also getting into television. A Last of Us television show is already well underway for HBO, and the company recently revealed that it plans to make a show based on Horizon Zero Dawn with Netflix. Recent rumors suggest that it could be a prequel.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dead by Daylight | Twisted Masquerade Event Trailer

Celebrate Dead by Daylight’s 6th Anniversary with the Twisted Masquerade, featuring new offerings, event-themed hooks and generators, and lavish cosmetic rewards to earn. Seek your invitation and experience a celebration for the ages – provided you live to remember it.
VIDEO GAMES

