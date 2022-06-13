ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Verse’ Director’s Modern Magic, Miyu Partner on Comic-Book Fantasy ‘The Long Night’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Ben Croll
 4 days ago
French studio Miyu Productions and L.A.-based Modern Magic – the event animation outfit recently launched by “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” writer-director and producer Rodney Rothman and former MGM co-president of production Adam Rosenberg – will offer an international show of force as they partner on the fantasy feature “The Long Night.”

Set for production in 2024, the Y.A.-skewing development project is based on an original idea by Cyril Pedrosa, a Disney trained animator turned award-winning graphic novelist; Pedrosa will also write and direct. “This film has occupied all my thoughts,” says the filmmaker. “It is a story that is both very personal and political, where the fantastic allows us to embody our fears and our anger, but also the best of ourselves.”

“We have wanted to work with Cyril on an animated feature film for a long time,” add Miyu chiefs Emmanuel-Alain Raynal and Pierre Baussaron, who describe the drama as an “auteur film for adults with an international dimension.”

Indeed, that particular project type has become something of a calling card for the studio founded by Raynal in 2009 and joined by Baussaron in 2015. After building a sterling reputation producing shorts and commissions, the Paris-based outfit has developed a number of co-production features over the past few years while launching a sales and distribution arm in 2017.

With a whopping nine films (including Pierre Foldès’ Haruki Murakami adaptation “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman” in competition) screening at this year’s Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival, Miyu is primed to breakout even further, and this latest venture with Modern Magic should only help on that front.

Founded in 2021, the nascent American company has already put together projects with Sony, Warner Bros. and Universal, with Oscar-winning co-founder Rothman currently slated to direct the football biopic “Ricky Williams in Australia.”

Upon its launch in 2021, Modern Magic announced a development slate twenty titles strong; other titles include a musical inspired by the late rapper Juice WRLD, a feature spun-off from a SXSW-winning short, and a quirky live-action film from comedy writer Quinta Brunson (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”).

“Working on ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ showed us how ready the worldwide audience is for popular animation to tell new stories in new ways, using the best tools available to express how we feel now,” says Rothman.

“That’s the focus of our company and everyone we want to work with, and we’re especially proud to work with Miyu Productions and Cyril Pedrosa, a singular artist, writer, and animator whose wild imagination and thoughtful control of his craft has already spoken to so many fans all over the world.”

Jennifer Lopez's Heartbreaking Oscar Snub Brings Truth to Glossy Netflix Doc

Jennifer Lopez has always been obsessed with authenticity. It's there in her music, like the 2014 single "Same Girl," the radio sensation "I'm Real" with Ja Rule and her signature bop "Jenny From the Block." In the latter, a girl from the Bronx makes the solemn promise: "No matter where I go, I know where I came from." It's also been doled out in her film roles, many of them rags-to-riches fairytales that emphasize both her street smarts and supreme glamour, like "Maid in Manhattan," "Second Act" and, most recently, "Marry Me." So the prospect...
Philippines Online Hit 'Caught in His Arms' Set for Series Adaptation by Wattpad and GMA-7

Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the fan-driven global entertainment and publishing arm for Webtoon and Wattpad, and GMA-7, the Philippines' leading linear television network, Thursday announced a series of upcoming television adaptations of popular Wattpad web novels. The first of these is "Luv Is: Caught In His Arms," an adaptation of the hit Wattpad web novel "Caught In His Arms," viewed more than 55 million times, from author Ventre Canard (@VentreCanard). The show will launch from October and air daily Monday through Friday on GMA-7. It os set to feature some of the Philippines' hottest rising stars....
Nick Bruel's 'Bad Kitty' Children's Books Get Animated Television Adaptation From Boat Rocker (EXCLUSIVE)

Nick Bruel's "Bad Kitty" children's books are getting an animated television adaptation courtesy of entertainment company Boat Rocker. The series, which has sold more than 20 million copies since it was first published in 2005, tells the story of a housecat called Kitty who regularly causes havoc at home. "Whether she is trying to be good or be quiet and behave, it seems that trouble finds a way to her," reads the synopsis. Boat Rocker have a number of kids and family series on their slate, including "Dino Ranch" for Disney, "Daniel Spellbound" for Netflix and...
Michel Ocelot's New Animated Feature Lures International Buyers for Playtime (EXCLUSIVE)

"The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess," BAFTA-winning French director Michel Ocelot ("Kirikou and the Sorceress")'s anticipated new animated feature, has been sold by Paris-based Playtime to major territories. The colorful film is playing at this week's Annecy International Animation Film Festival where Ocelot is the recipient of the Honorary Cristal Award paying tribute to his laureled career. Launched at the Cannes film market, "The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess" has already been acquired for Italy (Movies Inspired), Canada (Axia), Ex-yougoslavie (MCF) and Portugal (Leopardo). The company is currently in...
KCON Sets Lineup for 10th Anniversary Fan Festival in Los Angeles

Organizers of KCON have unveiled the initial talent lineup for the 10th anniversary edition of the celebration of K-pop and other aspects of South Korean pop culture. The three-day event, presented by Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM, in Los Angeles will feature performances and fan showcase events around K-pop acts Cravity, Enhyphen, Itzy, Nmixx, Stayc, the Boyz and WJSN. The gathering is set for Aug. 19-21 at Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event will mark the first in-person KCON gathering since 2019. KCON was first held in 2012 in Los Angeles for about 10,000 fans. KCON has since grown to include events in Europe, Asia and more as well as live-stream global events. The last in-person KCON in Los Angeles drew nearly 300,000 participants. "The celebration will also feature digital programs to ensure that fans all around the world can take part in the festivities," KCON organizers said in announcing the talent lineup.
John Hinckley Jr. Sold-Out Concert Canceled by Brooklyn Venue: 'It Is Not Worth a Gamble'

After selling out tickets for an upcoming concert in Brooklyn, John Hinckley Jr.'s gig has been nixed by the venue that was set to host him. The man, who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and was found not guilty by reason of insanity, will no longer take the stage at Market Hotel. Market Hotel made the announcement through a lengthy statement posted to social media channels on Wednesday evening, citing that it is not worth risking "the safety of our vulnerable communities" by going forward with the event. "After a lot of serious consideration,...
Juror Reveals Why Amber Heard Lost to Johnny Depp: She Had 'Crocodile Tears' and Made Us 'Uncomfortable'

A juror from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial spoke exclusively to "Good Morning America" about the trial verdict, which ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp as a result. The juror, one of five men on the seven-person jury, told "GMA" that Heard's emotional testimony during the trial was not realistic. "The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were...
'Chicago Med': One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it's not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we've seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD's Trudy and Chicago Fire's "Mouch," two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
ESPN Films Nabs Lacrosse Doc 'Fate of a Sport' From Tribeca (EXCLUSIVE)

ESPN Films has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary "Fate of a Sport," Variety has learned exclusively. The deal was struck ahead of the film's world premiere on Wednesday at the annual Tribeca Film Festival. Directed by Michael Doneger and written by Dan Crane, the expansive sports story was produced by Matt Tolmach (of the "Jumanji" and "Venom" franchises) and Doneger. "Fate" follows trailblazing athlete Paul Rabil, who spent 11 years as one of the most dominant and controversial players in a professional lacrosse league that filmmakers described as "anything but professional." Rabil and his brother...
VFX Studio DNEG Nixes $1.7 Billion SPAC Deal, Citing 'Market Volatility'

DNEG, a U.K.-based visual effects and animation house whose customers include Netflix and major Hollywood film studios, has called off plans to go public amid the broad global slump in financial markets. In January, DNEG had announced plans to merge with Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a deal valuing the company at $1.7 billion. The duo had previously expected that to close in the first half of 2022. On Thursday, the companies announced the termination of the agreement as a result of "current unfavorable SPAC market conditions" and other...
'Dear Santa' Holiday Letters Miniseries Set For Hulu, ABC Stations

A documentary about kids' holiday letters to Santa that was originally created as a promotional effort for the United States Post Office is set to become a new miniseries aimed at inspiring consumers around holiday time. "Dear Santa" was released in 2020 and put a spotlight on "Operation Santa," a USPS initiative that has people "adopt" letters sent by kids to Santa Claus and help to fulfill their wishes. The film, directed by Dana Nachman, examined various "Operation Santa" centers around the U.S. some in big cities and others in small towns. A new...
Variety

Lionsgate Television Group has signed a scripted television development deal with "Home Economics" creators and executive producers Michael Colton and John Aboud. Produced by Lionsgate, "Home Economics" debuted on ABC in April 2021. The series is based on Colton's family and follows three adult siblings (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Tatro) who live at different levels of financial security. In May 2022 it was renewed for a third season. In addition to "Home Economics," Colton and Aboud also wrote and produced the Netflix feature film "A Futile and Stupid Gesture" starring Will Forte, which...
Benji Davies' 'Storm Whale' Children's Books Get Animated Adaptation from Lupus Films

Benji Davies' "Storm Whale" children's books are getting an animated adaptation from Lupus Films, the studio behind the adaptation of Judith Kerr's "The Tiger Who Came to Tea." Lupus are working on a series of three films based on the books, which are published by Simon and Schuster. The three half-hour specials will be written and directed by Robin Shaw ("The Tiger Who Came to Tea") and known as The Storm Whale Trilogy. The books, which explore friendship, loneliness, love and courage, tell the story of a young boy called Noi. Everyday his father, a single parent...
'Ernest and Celestine' Sequel Highlights the Visual Glory of French 2D

A cheering crowd at France's Annecy Festival got a sneak peek at the hugely anticipated sequel to French family hit "Ernest and Célestine" on Thursday. It was not disappointed- "Ernest and Célestine: A Trip to Gibberitia" is slated for release in France in December, nearly a decade after the multi-prized original, which scored an Academy Award nomination alongside 2014 winner "Frozen." The 22-minute long preview screening in Annecy was followed by a short concert by the film's composer, Vincent Courtois, playing the cello, and one of his band members on the clarinet. "The story revolves a lot...
Welcome to the AMC+ Era: Anne Rice Universe, Keeping Bob Odenkirk and 'Walking Dead' — and Maybe More 'Breaking Bad'

AMC has been through multiple phases, from its origins as American Movie Classics to its iconic anti-hero years of "Breaking Bad" and "Mad Men." Now, the flagship property of AMC Networks is entering its next era, as it says goodbye to "The Walking Dead" and "Better Call Saul" in a few months, and hello to its Anne Rice franchise, increased viewership on AMC+ and it's biggest year of original programming yet. The way Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, puts it to Variety, the company is experiencing "a real...
'Top Gun: Maverick' Passes $800 Million to Become Tom Cruise's Biggest Box Office Hit

"Top Gun: Maverick" has roared past the $800 million mark at the global box office, and by crossing that milestone it now ranks as the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise's storied career. The long-gestating sequel to "Top Gun," the 1986 aeronautics action flick that solidified Cruise's place on the A-list, has now passed "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," which was previously the actor's most successful film with $791.1 million worldwide. Its total stands at $806.4 million, with $422.2 million of that impressive bounty coming from domestic audiences. "Top Gun: Maverick" is currently the highest-grossing film...
Christina Kallas Set to Direct Limited Series 'The Second Attack' For Germany's ARD Mediathek (EXCLUSIVE)

"Paris in Harlem" director Christina Kallas is set to direct limited series 'The Second Attack' for ARD Mediathek, Variety can exclusively reveal. The six-part political thriller envisions what would happen if an "unthinkable war" were to take place on the world stage. Oliver Bottini ("Algiers Confidential") has written the screenplay. "Inspired by true events, 'The Second Attack' follows Alex, a young German who tries to uncover the truth about the murder of his father in 2003, a sniper for the Bundeswehr," reads the official logline. "Alex soon discovers that not only was his father working for...
'Sweet Magnolias" Caroline Lagerfelt Joins Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway in 'Mothers' Instinct' (EXCLUSIVE)

Caroline Lagerfelt ("Sweet Magnolias") has boarded Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway feature "Mothers' Instinct," Variety can exclusively reveal. Lagerfelt will play Chastain's mother-in-law in the psychological thriller, which tells the story of two women living next door to each other in an idyllic neighborhood in the 1960s. When a tragic accident occurs, it threatens to tear their friendship and families apart. Based on Barbara Abel's novel "Derrière la Haine," the film is directed by Benoit Delhomme ("The Theory of Everything") who also worked on a Belgian film adaptation of the book, "Duelles." Olivier Masset-Depasse directed the...
Ethan Hawke to Star in Limited Series 'The Whites' in Development at Showtime

Ethan Hawke will star in and executive produce a limited series currently in development at Showtime, Variety has confirmed. The series is titled "The Whites" and is based on the
NewportFILM Outdoors Unveils 2022 Lineup, Includes ‘My Old School,’ ‘McEnroe’ and ‘Sheryl’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. NewportFILM Outdoors has unveiled its upcoming season of award-winning documentaries. The organization showcases non-fiction features and screens them in dramatic, often opulent settings around Newport, Rhode Island, a legendary summer getaway. This year is no exception, with some of the screenings taking place at such storied venues as Rough Point, a Gilded Age mansion that was the home of Doris Duke, and Marble House, the “summer cottage” of William K. Vanderbilt. The season kicks off on Thursday, June 23rd with a Sundance favorite, Jono McLeod’s “My Old School” from Magnolia Pictures, which will open...
