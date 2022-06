Hocking – Law enforcement had shut down 33 in the area of Sharps road for a suspect that has fired shots from a gun after bailing out of a vehicle. According to reports, law enforcement was on the chase of a suspect when his car became disabled, he bailed and fired shots at law enforcement. Since then the suspect has disappeared into the woods. Fairfield Sheriff reported that only the vehicles were struck with gunfire and not the officers.

