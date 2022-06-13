ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

The Dark Side Of Workout Challenges

By Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This article contains mentions of weight loss and disordered eating behaviours. Back in 2019, personal trainer Natalie Gil (disclosure: a former colleague at R29) decided to start her year with an eight-week fitness challenge. The focus was on HIIT workouts, with the goal of fat loss, and participants were encouraged...

Refinery29

The Concerning Reason Why Experts Don’t Like This SPF

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Gone are the days when sunscreen was an...
Refinery29

Be Honest, Do I Smell?

There’s a scene from Mad Men that I think about a lot. Peggy Olson, the young copywriter, is confidently delivering a pitch to an important client. The client licks his teeth at her in what she reads as a crude but ignorable gesture. The meeting ends successfully, she smiles at her colleagues and is told matter-of-factly that she has lipstick on her teeth. Her colleague, a man she’d argued with earlier, had deliberately not told her in order to humiliate her. A small disrespect in the context of 1960s ad agencies but one that still stings.
Refinery29

Cool Factor: 10 Office-Ready Wardrobe Essentials For Winter

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. One plus one equals two. So naturally, dressing...
Refinery29

5 Uniqlo Basics To Keep In Your Summer Style Rotation

Open your closet and take a step back. If the questions "What do I wear?" or "Did I have that on last week?" are lingering in the back of your mind, we feel you. Yearning for a seasonal fashion refresh is understandable — even if our bank accounts say otherwise. Luckily, rebuilding a summer wardrobe from top to bottom isn't the only solution to this style conundrum; sometimes you just need one or two new foundational pieces to pull a fresh look together. Allow us to point you in the direction of Uniqlo, a trusty reader-favorite retailer known for its affordably priced and high-quality basics. For instance, you can easily find under-$50 staples like breathable flare dresses, perfectly cut cotton T-shirts, and effortless linen shorts — all available in a wide range of sizes (from XXS to XXL) and kaleidoscopic colorways (black and off-white are, of course, a given). Below, browse five excellent Uniqlo basics we deem more than worth keeping in your style rotation as summer-outfit building blocks. (The shimmering accessories and fashionable handbags can wait.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Refinery29

This Cooling Hemp Skin-Care Line Is A Hot-Weather Hack

Chances are your skin-care routine will need to adjust to the extreme heat and sun exposure during peak summertime. For me, it means swapping out heavy creams for more lightweight formulas or opting for products with skin-cooling ingredients — and I just so happened to find the holy grail of hydrating hot-weather products at Hey Bud. The Australian skin-care brand is most notable for using hemp seed oil as a consistent ingredient in its lineup, which not only helps relieve conditions like dermatitis and psoriasis but also aids in collagen production, thanks to the oil's high levels of omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids. (If you'd like to try Hey Bud products for yourself, the brand is offering R29 readers an exclusive 15% off sitewide with the code REFINERY29 through 11/7/2022.)
Refinery29

These Athleta Pieces Are Perfect For Summering In The Mountains

This past weekend I got my Zen on among the trees in the beautiful Catskill Mountains of upstate New York. I spent the weekend donning Athleta’s wide range of activewear and casual clothing, although I’m no stranger to Athleta’s top-notch offerings. From reviewing plus-size activewear pieces to chatting with Alicia Keys about her collaboration with the brand, I’m on record as a fan of its super-comfortable, size-inclusive apparel. So when Athleta invited me on a weekend getaway to Piaule Catskills with forager-led trail hikes, Michelin-starred delicacies, falconry workshops, and astrology readings, I was obviously excited–especially to try some of its latest apparel launches. From the crispiest linen to the most butter-soft yoga pants, I got to test out some of Athleta’s new bestselling pieces IRL all weekend long.
Refinery29

These Reusable Travel Capsules Are The First Thing I Pack — No Matter What

As both a Virgo and anxiety-ridden cutie, routines have, and probably always will be, a really (really, really, really) important for my mental health. But as fun as traveling is, there's one downside — and that's maintaining a sense of consistency. With varying time zones, unpredictable delays, and the fact that I'm not, you know, at home, I often crave stability in even the smallest aspects of my life. That's where Cadence comes in. The sustainable startup specializes in one thing and one thing only: endlessly reusable, modular, magnetic capsules that render anything from 10-step skin-care routines to vitamin regimens travel-friendly. And dear reader, I'm not exaggerating when I say Cadence is my No. 1 MVP travel item. In fact, it's so important to me that it is literally the first item that goes in my luggage whenever I pack for a trip.
Refinery29

How The Summer I Turned Pretty Reframes The Glow-Up

Spoilers ahead. Late into The Summer I Turned Pretty, Isabel "Belly" Conklin, played by newcomer Lola Tung, comes to a realization. Surrounded by other giddy teens doing their makeup and immersed in the somewhat patriarchal but changing world of debutante balls (think lots of white — both clothing and people — and ballroom dancing), Belly gazes at herself in the mirror and says in a voiceover: “Girls aren’t supposed to know if we’re pretty or not. We’re supposed to wait for other people to tell us before we’re allowed to feel it about ourselves. But isn’t that bullshit? Because, we’re all beautiful in our own ways.”
Salon

7 recipes to make for new parents

Feeding yourself takes a back seat to feeding (and burping and changing and soothing) a new baby, leaving mere slivers of time for wolfing down food, let alone for whipping up meals, elaborate or otherwise. Which is why cooking for a new parent is an act of love. Dropping off soup, casseroles, or meatballs — all easy to make in big batches, freeze, and reheat — can help sustain parents in those first few weeks of navigating life with a newborn. (Or if you're expecting yourself, many of these are easy to make and tuck away in the freezer a month ahead of time.) From savory hand pies to vegan enchiladas, read on for seven recipes that will elicit tears of joy from a new parent in your life.
Refinery29

Yuna’s Cool & Style-Centric Beauty Routine

If you don't know Yuna, she's an easy add to your chill-summer Spotify playlist or, at the very least, an IG follow. The Malaysian singer has a new project, "Y2", and more than having the voice of a gentle and relaxed kind of pop star, Yuna has style and a unique POV on fashion, beauty, and creativity that blends both her Islamic faith into her modern L.A. lifestyle.
Refinery29

Why Do Long, Aimless Drives Feel So Therapeutic?

The day I got my driver’s license was one of the most transformative experiences of my life. I’d been looking forward to this moment for months — years. As a kid raised in the suburbs, in a town without public transportation, I was excited to be able to see my friends or run an errand without having to negotiate a ride from my parents first. But more than that, I couldn’t wait to head out on a long, peaceful drive with no particular destination in mind.
Refinery29

Hailey Bieber On How To Get Good Skin

I met Hailey Bieber in a suite at The 1 Hotel in Brooklyn where planters hung from the wall and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooked the Hudson. She's wearing a black vest with razor-thin pin stripes and black platform Mary Jane heels, which make her a lot taller than I thought she'd be. "It's the shoes," she laughs when she stands up to greet me. We sit down — her on the low, leather couch and me on a butterfly chair facing her.
Refinery29

8 Common Hair Myths Busted Once & For All

Too often, haircare advice feels more like it's coming from an endless game of telephone rather than from a reliable source. Certain popular mane myths have been passed down so many times, through so many different people, that it can be hard to tell fact from fiction: How many times should I be washing my hair a week? Cold water will do what for my ends? Dandruff means what about my scalp?
Refinery29

TikTok’s Internal Shower Trend Is… A Bit Shit

Thanks in part to TikTok's normalisation of the subject, we no longer wallow in our stomach problems in secret. We are now proud IBS girlies and we talk freely about having trapped gas. These conversations align with the wellness industry's current fixation on gut health. "People are recognising the way...
