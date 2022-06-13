ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

3 in the car, 1 gets arrested for drugs and dagger

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “Just after midnight on June 3rd, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the corner of...

www.crimevoice.com

crimevoice.com

Expired registrationon truck with gun and meth

Originally published as an Amador County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “On June 9, 2022, at approximately 6:40 pm, a deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a Ford F150 in the area of Spagnoli Mine Road and Bonnefoy Road in Pine Grove for a vehicle code violation. During...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

4 suspects arrested in connection to series of catalytic converter thefts

Nevada City police have reportedly arrested four people in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts. On the morning of Thursday, June 16, police received word from neighboring Grass Valley PD that a vehicle suspected in connection to recent catalytic converter thefts had been seen in the area. Nevada City officers sighted the vehicle along Railroad Avenue and began monitoring its activity.
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested On Battery And Stalking Charges In El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was arrested in El Dorado County for battery and stalking charges, authorities said Thursday. Jesse Okamoto, 34, of El Dorado Hills, was arrested Wednesday and booked into a local jail on charges of harassing and assaulting female pedestrians in the Town Center area of El Dorado Hills. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are asking anyone who has experienced harassment from Okamoto to contact the department.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cause Of Death Released In Case Of Body Found At Marysville Recycling Center

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities have now released the cause of death of the man whose body was found in a Marysville recycling center in April. Ron Lamp’s body was discovered at the Material Recovery Facility along N. Levee Road back on April 26. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, based on where Lamp was found, it appeared that the body had been brought in by a cardboard-recycling truck. Exactly when the body arrived – and where it was picked up – is unclear, but investigators believe it arrived at the recycling center sometime during the previous week. An autopsy on Lamp has found that his cause of death was “probable asphyxia due to entrapment in a recycling truck,” the sheriff’s office says. A toxicology report also showed that Lamp had been under the influence of a controlled substance. Lamp was a resident of Magalia, the sheriff’s office says.
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body found at a Marysville dump identified as Magalia man

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - A Magalia man has been identified after a body was found at the Recology Yuba-Sutter location in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Ron Lamp was found dead at the facility on North Levee Road before 2 p.m. on April 26. At the...
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stolen truck in Gridley found

GRIDLEY, Calif. 10:06 P.M. UPDATE - The Ford F350 truck that the Gridley Police Department was looking for on Thursday has been found. The truck went missing from the 1600 block of W. Biggs Gridley Rd. in Gridley at around midnight on Wednesday.
GRIDLEY, CA
crimevoice.com

Man accused of leading 140+ mph police pursuit in Corvette

Originally published as a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On May 15, 2022 at approximately 2216 hours, Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Harrison attempted to conduct a traffic stop on two vehicles that were racing in the area of Highway 99 and Highway 20 in Yuba City.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Arrested After West Sacramento Sideshow, Police Chase

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver has been arrested after allegedly participating in an illegal sideshow in West Sacramento, then leading officers on a dangerous chase while trying to get away. West Sacramento police said in a post on Wednesday that an officer was out patrolling the area near 3rd and F streets when they noticed smoke. The officer soon learned that the smoke was coming from a sideshow going on in a nearby parking lot. The officer tried to pull over one vehicle as it left the area, but the driver kept on going – sparking a chase that stretched into Sacramento. Eventually, police say the vehicle was disabled and the people who were inside surrendered. Officers have since arrested the driver on charges of felony evading and driving into oncoming traffic while evading. The suspect’s vehicle has also been impounded, police say.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Maximum sentence for molester

Jeffrey Keith Aiello was sentenced to 100 years to life for molesting six children between 1999 and 2015. Prosecutors with the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said Department 2 of the El Dorado County Superior Court was packed with victims, family members, jurors and law enforcement Tuesday to witness Aiello receive his sentence for crimes that occurred in El Dorado, Contra Costa and Nevada counties.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Thief Isn’t Strong Enough To Steal Crystals He Broke Into Roseville Shop For

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A thief broke into a Roseville crystal shop and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise, but surveillance video shows he couldn’t get what he really wanted. Turns out, this burglar needs to bulk up. He didn’t quite have the muscle to move the crystal sculptures he broke in for and now the owner can’t stop laughing. “I laugh so hard,” said The Bead N Crystal owner Esther Morse,” who watched the video multiple times. The video shows the masked man going straight for her giant amethyst sculptures. “He tried to lift those up, but they are very, very heavy,” Morse said....
ROSEVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Couple reportedly charged with animal abuse and neglect

Originally published as a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On June 1st, 2022, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office filed 19 felony charges against 50-year-old, Lynette Kim Countryman-Dunivan and 51-year-old Chad Damon Dunivan after reviewing the case filed against the two for animal abuse and animal neglect. This is still an active investigation as more information is coming in.
CBS Sacramento

Pollock Pines Man Sentenced To Over 16 Years In Prison For Hitting And Killing Camino Teen

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man convicted of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in the El Dorado County town of Camino has been sentenced to state prison. On Wednesday, an El Dorado County judge sentenced Anthony Smith, 23, of Pollock Pines to 16.5 years in prison for the February 8, 2022 crash that killed a 14-year-old girl.  (credit: GoFundMe for Julianna Abballo) At the time, Julianna Abballo of Camino was walking along the road with her friend in Camino when Smith, whose blood alcohol level was over 0.15% at the time, drove over the fog line on the road and hit Abballo, killing her. He then drove away. Hours later, he turned himself in at the CHP office in Placerville. Prior to the crash, Smith had recently been arrested on suspicion of DUI. As part of a plea deal, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run resulting in the death of Abballo.
POLLOCK PINES, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person found dead at One Mile parking lot ID’d

CHICO, Calif. - The person who was found dead at One Mile in Lower Bidwell Park has been identified. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Michael Stabolito of Live Oak was identified. Chico Police Department said someone called the police around 10:30 p.m. to report a person was...
CHICO, CA
crimevoice.com

Stolen Credit Card Purchase Leads to Privately Manufactured Firearm Arrest

Originally published as a Sacramento Police Department Facebook post – “Last month, officers from our North Problem Oriented Policing (NPOP) Team began conducting an investigation related to a report of numerous firearm components that were purchased online with a stolen credit card. Through the investigation, POP officers were able to determine the involved residence and yesterday, with the assistance of SPD SWAT, served a search warrant.
crimevoice.com

Illegal Gambling Establishment busted

Originally published as a Citrus Heights PD Facebook post – “On June 9, 2022, at approximately 7:00am, the Citrus Heights Police Department served a search warrant in a shopping center located within the 7900 block of Auburn Blvd. Citrus Heights Police Department Detectives had been investigating an illegal gambling establishment...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
kubaradio.com

Body of Live Oak Man Found in Chico

(Chico, CA) – The Chico Police Department reports a Live Oak man was found dead late Tuesday night in Chico. Police received a call at around 10:30 describing an unresponsive person in a parked car in the one-mile recreation area parking lot at Lower Bidwell Park. The Butte County Coroner identified the man as 36-year-old Michael Stabolito of Live Oak.
CHICO, CA

