City board considering shelter request from downtown church at June 14 meeting

By Jenn Rowell
theelectricgf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe First United Methodist Church submitted an application for a conditional use permit to use the property as an emergency shelter and on June 14, the city’s planning board/zoning commission will consider the application. The church on the corner of 6th Street and 2nd Avenue North has been...

Whoa, easy now.
4d ago

Shut this down and these people will move on. Don’t give me, God’s children bit and don’t try to convince me the options are not there. Theses people don’t work, don’t care, and know guilty people will always be on their side. The community is ruined and those who want to, will find another church. Satan is laughing as his flock destroys a once flourishing congregation and welcoming church.

theelectricgf.com

Two neighborhood councils meet June 20-24

Two neighborhood councils meet June 20-24 in Great Falls. Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. June 20 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S. Agenda items County Commissioner Don Ryan, Great Falls Police Department presentation, council Facebook page update, ice cream social, and...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KSEN AM 1150

It’s Talk Of The Town In Conrad

Conrad's "All Around Town" rummage sales, close to 40 sales in & around Conrad Town, will be going FULL TILT this Friday & Saturday. Don't worry about a thing...the list of all the sale sites will be available at Closet Consignment Boutique tomorrow (Friday) between 10, & 5:30. Several of the sales will begin tomorrow, ALL sales will run on Saturday, from 8, to 4, & there'll even be a select few sales on Sunday. You can call Closet Consignment Boutique with any questions at 278 5343. We may be on dry land here in our Golden Triangle, but let's go "Saleing,"yard saleing this weekend in & around Conrad...
CONRAD, MT
K96 FM

Waking The Dead In Great Falls

"Wake me before you go-go, Norma., Montana broadcast icon, Norma Ashby (Norma Ashby Smith these days) will be joining me tomorrow, Wednesday afternoon, at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show to fill us in on NEXT Sunday's(6/26) Waking the Dead event out at Highland Cemetery, at 1 o'clock, & again at 3. By the way, the month of June, marks the 80th anniversary of the death of old Shep, the forever faithful dog in Fort Benton, Shep, 2 of the storytellers at this year's Waking the Dead event, historian Ken Robison, & Bill Zins, the great nephew of Ed Shields, conductor of the GN train who made Shep famous, will be doing a presentation during Waking the Dead. They'll also be doing a special Tribute to Shep on Thursday evening, the 30th, at 7, at the Great Falls Public Library. It's always my pleasure to catch up with Norma, I don't care how many last names she has...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Great Falls Municipal Band summer concert series underway

The Great Falls Municipal Band has launched its 129th consecutive season of free concerts in the park. All of the concerts begin at 7 p.m. June 22: The second Mini-Muni, a saxophone quartet and a jazz ensemble in Gibson Park. June 29: The full band will play at the Mansfield...
theelectricgf.com

MDT finishing work on U.S. Highway 87 north of Great Falls

The Montana Department of Transportation and Schellinger Construction will return on June 21, weather permitting, to complete final improvements on the Great Falls North U.S. Highway 87 project, from Dent Bridge Road to Great Bear Avenue. Final construction activities include chip sealing and painting permanent road lines and markings. Drivers...
theelectricgf.com

Reeves leaving CCSO; Van Dyken named undersheriff

Undersheriff Cory Reeves is leaving the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office. He’s retiring after 25 years in law enforcement and taking a job with Alluvion Health. In mid-July, he’ll start as the executive director of the Adlera Lab. On July 1, Capt. Scott Van Dyken will assume the...

