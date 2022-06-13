ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Governor DeWine Announces Funding for Outdoor Storybook Trails including two in the area

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that Ohio is offering $50,000 in grants for new or improved Storybook Trails throughout the state. This includes...

Your Radio Place

First measles case since 2019 reported in Ohio this year

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff has confirmed the state’s first measles case of 2022 and the first in Ohio since 2019. The infected child is from Franklin County and recently traveled to a country with confirmed measles cases. ODH is currently not disclosing additional information about the infected individual.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Ohio

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Food spoilage benefits available to SNAP recipients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients may be eligible for replacement benefits if they experienced food spoilage during widespread power outages in central Ohio. “Households that lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of four hours or more can apply to receive […]
POLITICS
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County moving forward with Sinkhole Repairs

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Muskingum County Commissioners approved Thursday two resolutions to address a sinkhole adjacent to AirPark Drive. AirPark Drive provides access to the Airport Distribution Park, off Airport Road. The resolution stated the work needed to be completed as an emergency with Luburgh, Inc. completing a portion...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs legislation buttressing knife carrying expansion

After previously approving legislation that allows Ohioans to carry an array of different knives on their persons, Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Tuesday that preemptively blocks cities from intervening. Senate Bill 156, which passed on party lines with Republicans in support and Democrats in opposition, prohibits cities from passing laws blocking citizens from carrying knives. […] The post DeWine signs legislation buttressing knife carrying expansion appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Considering Fee Changes for Park Rentals

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council is reviewing fees for renting city park facilities. The fees are based on resident or not resident rentals and apply to individual facilities within a park like a gazebo or shelter house. Fees start at $50.00 for a 4-hour rental for residents...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Phys.org

Invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

A new botanical survey of southwest Ohio found that invasive species introduced to the United States over the past century are crowding out many native plants. Biologists from the University of Cincinnati are retracing two exhaustive surveys conducted 100 years apart to see how the Queen City's plant diversity has changed over the past two centuries. They focused their attention on undeveloped parts of cemeteries, banks of the Mill Creek and public parks that have remained protected from development during the last 200 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Your Radio Place

72 new COVID cases reported in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Guernsey County reported 72 new COVID cases and zero deaths within the last week. A week earlier, it had reported 53 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,801 cases and 153 deaths. New coronavirus cases increased 4.1% in Ohio in the...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Bernadine "Bobbie" (Poole) Gookins Rust

Bernadine “Bobbie” (Poole) Gookins Rust, 97 of Zanesville. Bernadine “Bobbie” (Poole) Gookins Rust, 97, beloved mother, grandmother, and great – grandmother, passed away at Genesis Hospital on Wednesday, June 15, after a brief illness. She is survived by her three daughters, Mollie (Max) Winland, of Zanesville; Aleta Jane (Roger) Smidt, of Stephen, Minnesota; Becky (Wes) Collins, of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania; Stepdaughter, Debra (Bob) Carlisle, of Salsbury, Maryland; Stepsons, Randy (Carolyn) Rust of Medina, Ohio; Michael (Diane) Rust, of Brunswick, Ohio; Grandchildren, Olivia (Aaron) Kirkbride, of Duncan Falls; Alex Earich, of Zanesville; MSgt John Johnson, US Air Force, of Alexandria, Virginia; Douglas (Terri) Collins of Springfield, Pennsylvania, Kenneth (Anne) Collins, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Sgt Matthew Rust, US Army, Washington; Blake Carlisle of Salsbury Maryland; Erin Carlisle of Washington, DC; and Rebecca Rust of Indiana. She was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio reverses course on new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,169 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, flipping course for second time and leaving no certain trend. Ohio's COVID-19 cases showed signs of increasing last week as it marked more than 18,000 new cases, after a drop-off that ended an eight-week streak of consistent rises […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man in ICU after concrete rock comes through windshield

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Since Tuesday, Katie Tippy has been by her husband’s side in the ICU at Wexner Medical Center. It’s not how she expected to commemorate their first month of marriage. “Cody’s always taken care of me, and it’s my turn to return the favor,” Tippy said. Tippy said her husband Cody was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Black bear spotted traveling between eastern Ohio counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was seen traveling through residential areas of two Ohio counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from northern Guernsey County, Ohio, into northern Noble County, Ohio. Officials said there are black...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Talk of the Town: Ohio Army National Guard

Joel Losego sits down with Staff Sergeant Jeremiah Hogan of the Ohio Army National Guard to discuss the opportunities offered to potential recruits, and how they can help shape your future.
OHIO STATE

