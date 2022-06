League of Legends' next champion, Nilah, has already been revealed this week with Riot Games offering players our first look at the next character's gameplay. The champion uses water-based abilities and a whip to attack enemies near and far based on the snippets of gameplay we've seen, but we don't yet know the full extent of the champion's capabilities. Some details about the champion were rumored to have leaked prior to this reveal to perhaps give a better idea of what Nilah can do, but it appears at least from this gameplay teaser that the leaks may not be entirely accurate.

