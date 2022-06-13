ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 shows up in the real world way ahead of launch

Android Authority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Samsung's 2022 clamshell isn't getting a big design upgrade. They show off the design of the device in its entirety. The phone reportedly has a smaller footprint, reduced bezels, and a shallower crease. Samsung is expected to unpack its next set of foldable phones in August. With...

www.androidauthority.com

CNET

Best Cheap TV Deals: Save Over $150 on TCL 4-Series, $100 on Samsung Q60A and More Bargains

Shopping for a new TV these days can be a little bit overwhelming. With high-grade specs and tech terms such as "8K resolution" and "AI-assisted picture" being tossed around, it can feel like you're going to end up paying for a whole slew of features you don't really need. For plenty of people, all you really need is a decent screen, a user-friendly interface and consistent performance. Don't worry, there are still plenty of these budget-friendly options on the market, and as TV technology continues to advance, the deals on these older models are plentiful.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Rumor: Samsung could be ending Fan Edition phone line

If true, this would mean there wouldn't be a Samsung Galaxy S22 FE. A shaky rumor suggests there could be no Samsung Galaxy S22 FE — or any new FE phones. Samsung could be shelving the line because of portfolio confusion. The rumor is shaky, though, so don’t take...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung once again caught cheating on benchmarks

Samsung has been accused of cheating on TV benchmarks. The company allegedly exaggerated colors and brightness on its QD-OLED and QLED TVs by up to 80%. Samsung has said it’ll issue an update to fix the problem. Samsung once again finds itself in hot soup after being accused of...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Samsung could have a new version of the Galaxy S21 FE on the way

Samsung might be prepping a cheaper version of the Galaxy S21 FE. The new model is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 720G, a processor downgrade. It is unclear in which countries the phone might land. Samsung might be on the verge of releasing a new version of the Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung’s latest foldables finally gain eSIM support in the US

Dual-SIM support finally comes to US Samsung foldables. Samsung has activated eSIM support for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the US. The phones can now use eSIMs, as well as a dual-SIM setup. Samsung has released updated firmware for the Galaxy Z Fold...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best cheap Android tablet 2022

The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Best Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker for 2022: JBL, Bose, Sony and More

A good pair of headphones is the best way to hear your music whenever and wherever. But if you want to wirelessly stream your tunes from your phone, tablet or computer, a portable Bluetooth speaker is the way to go. The best Bluetooth speakers are also equipped with a built-in microphone, so they can double as a speakerphone for calls and meetings.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

You told us: Here's how likely you are to switch from your current brand

We got some incredibly varied answers here. We buy phones from specific brands for a number of reasons. Some people buy a manufacturer’s phone because they’re loyal to the brand, while some buy a brand’s phone because it fulfilled all their needs on paper. Then there are some people who may have only bought a specific manufacturer’s device because they had no other great choices.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

You can know control who can (and can't) see your WhatsApp profile

This new privacy feature is a welcome addition. WhatsApp has added the ability to control who can see a user’s profile. The feature is a welcome privacy improvement for the messaging app. WhatsApp has added a welcome new privacy feature, giving users the ability to control who can see...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Everything we know so far and what we want to see

Samsung's 2022 clamshell is right around the corner. Here's what you can expect and our feature wishlist. Samsung is just months away from announcing its next set of foldable phones, or so strong rumors would have us believe. It’s all but confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 would be the next set of flagships from the company. While the former is expected to be an ultra-premium device, the latter is believed to be a more affordable entry point into Samsung’s foldable universe. This would follow on nicely from the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which literally flipped the market on its head last year by coming in at a $999 price point. Will Samsung be able to recreate that affordability this time too? More importantly, will the Galaxy Z Flip 4 bring in enough upgrades over its predecessor to woo potential buyers? Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and what we want to see on it.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The price of the Motorola Razr 3 just leaked, and it's good news

Thankfully, it appears Motorola could move the needle in the right direction this year. The European Motorola Razr 3 price has leaked. The phone could be significantly cheaper than the previous Razr. The leak also suggests the phone could land in only one color: black. We’ve already seen a whole...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung launches Samsung Wallet, a one-stop shop to manage your digital identity

Samsung is going all-in on the digital wallet trend. Samsung has launched Samsung Wallet, a digital wallet platform. The service manages a user’s digital keys, IDs, and payment methods, and also provides access to their portfolio. Samsung has built the platform with defense-grade security and encryption to protect sensitive...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Poco's latest smartphones break cover ahead of official launch

Both phones seem to be rebranded versions of previously launched Redmi phones. Poco’s two upcoming phones have leaked online. The Poco F4 is identical to the Redmi K40s, save for a different main camera. Meanwhile, the Poco X4 GT seems to be based on a previously released Redmi phone.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Amazon’s highest-rated Fire tablet is on sale right now for just $40

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Tablets have revolutionized the handheld tech space, with...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Poll: What do you think of the Nothing Phone 1 design?

It's transparent and white — what do you think of the Phone 1?. Former OnePlus founder Carl Pei’s Nothing Tech is really hyping up the design of its upcoming smartphone — the Nothing Phone 1. After several rounds of teasers, the company finally gave us a glimpse of what the smartphone looks like from the back.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google releases yet another Android 13 beta to fix underlying issues

That makes three new beta releases in June alone. Google launched Android 13 beta 3.2 today. This new update fixes some bugs of the prior two beta releases this month. One of the bugs was a problem with the back gesture not working correctly, so this is nice to see.
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🤷‍♂️ Samsung's FE dead?

The Samsung S20 FE was a winner, the S21 FE a loser. So now what for the FE?. 🌞 Good morning! I regret to inform you that despite all of the annoyances with Diablo Immortal, I keep finding myself logging on to do a dungeon. Good Diablo times. Samsung...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung has some very lofty goals for foldables this year

Get ready to see a lot more foldables. Samsung plans to ship 15 million foldable phones in 2022. That’s likely double what it shipped in 2021. The company is turning to Chinese-made parts to help meet its production goals. Samsung’s commitment to foldable phones continues unabated, with the company...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has a launch date, rugged tablet tagging along

Samsung has reportedly issued invites for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro launch. The company will also debut the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro tablet on the day. We’ve known for a while now that Samsung is readying the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro for release, with leaks pointing to a rugged device with a good level of horsepower. Now, the Korean brand has reportedly confirmed that the device is coming, alongside a rugged tablet.
TECHNOLOGY

