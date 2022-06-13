ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chance the Rapper surprises kids at kickoff for Socials Works summer camp

By CBS Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Social Works" summer program is now in full swing.

It kicked off Saturday with a big surprise from a very special guest.

Chance the Rapper stopped by the Great Wolf Lodge to see the kids as they started their summer break.

The day at the water park served as orientation for the Kids Kingdom program staged by Chance's onprofit Social Works.

This is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that Social Works has been able to hold its own summer programs.

