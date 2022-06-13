ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisters, OR

Wet, muddy but successful weekend wraps up with more strong performances at 82nd Sisters Rodeo

By KTVZ news sources
 4 days ago
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 82nd Sisters Rodeo wrapped up Sunday with more wet weather that challenged spectators but another strong performance by the competitors.

"This was one of the most amazing years, as there was outstanding competition every performance in spite of it quite possibly being the wettest on record for the final three performances," announcer Curt Robinson said.

"The fans were simply outstanding, especially during the final performance, sitting through the rain until the final bull was ridden," he said. "That alone is testament to the type of rodeo that is held in Sisters."

82 nd Sisters Rodeo final results following the fourth performance Sunday, June 12

*indicates those contestants that competed in the fourth performance

Tie down Roping 1 st go-round

1. Reese Riemer                    Stinnett, TX                  8.9     $2,273.18

2/3 J.D. McCuistion                Collinsville, TX            9.0     $1,826.43

2/3 J. Cody Jones                    Ukiah, CA                     9.0     $1,828.43

4/6 Caleb McMillan                Soap Lake, WA            9.7     $1,087.17

4/6 Luke Potter                       Maple City, KS             9.7     $1,087.17

4/6 Chase Webster                  Kamas, UT                    9.7     $1,087.17

7/8 Ty Harris                           San Angelo, TX          10.0     $   345.91

7/8 Kass Kayser                      Ellensburg, WA          10.0     $   345.91

Tie down Roping 2 nd go-round

1. Hunter Herrin                    Apache, OK                  7.7     $2,273.18

2/3 Jake Pratt                          Ellensburg, WA            8.2     $1,828.43

2/3 Zack Jongbloed                Iowa, LA                       8.2     $1,828.43

4. Ty Harris                                                                 8.6     $1,383.67

5. Jared Parke                        Gooding, ID                  9.0     $1,087.17

6. Wyatt Imus                       Brenham, TX              10.4     $   790.67

7/8 Justin Parke                       Gooding, ID                10.7     $   345.91

7/8 Chad Finley                       Mt. Vernon, OR          10.7     $   345.91

Tie down Roping aggregate

1. Ty Harris                                                               18.6     $3,409.78        =          $5,139.36

2. Jared Parke                                                            19.4     $2,965.02        =          $4,052.19

3. Reese Riemer                                                        19.8     $2,520.27        =          $4,793.45

4. Zack Jongbloed                                                     19.9     $3,075.51        =          $4,903.94

5. Brushton Minton               Witter Springs, CA     22.7*   $1,630.76

6. Kass Kayser                                                          23.0     $1,186.01        =          $1,531.92

7. Caleb McMillan                                                    24.5*   $   741.25        =          $1,828.42

8. Dakota Felton                   Mountain Home, TX   26.2     $   296.50

Bareback Riding

1. Keenan Reed Hayes          Hayden, CO                85.5*   $3,701.25

2/3 R.C. Landingham             Hat Creek, CA            83        $2,467.49

2/3 Trenton Montero               Winnemucca, NV       83*      $2,467.49

4/5 David Peebles                   Redmond, OR             81        $1,110.37

4/5 Shane O’Connell              Rapid City, SD           81        $1,110.37

6/7 Bronc Marriott                  Woods Cross, UT       80        $   555.18

6/7 Clay Stone                        Blackfoot, ID              80        $   555.18

8sp Colton Clemens                Blackfoot, ID              72        $   185.06

8sp Jacob Raine                      Mount Pleasant, TN    72*      $   185.06

Steer wrestling 1 st go-round results

1. Stetson Jorgensen              Blackfoot, ID                3.9     $1,528.50

2. Dirk Tavenner                   Rigby, ID                      4.7     $1,264.97

3. Jace Melvin                       Fortt Pierre, SD            5.2     $1,001.43

4. Jacob Stacy                       Moses Lake, WA          5.4     $   737.90

5. Hank Filippini                   Battle Mountain, NV    5.6     $   474.36

6. Chet Boren                        Vernal, UT                    6.0     $   263.53

Steer wrestling 2 nd go-round

1. Bridger Chambers             Stevensville, MT           4.1     $1,528.50

2. Cody Cabral                      Hilo, HI                         4.4*   $1,264.97

3/4 Ty Allred                          Tooele, UT                    5.2     $   869.66

3/4 Sterling Lambert               Fallon, NV                    5.2     $   869.66

5/6 Blake Knowles                 Heppner, OR                 5.3*   $   368.94

5/6 Jace Melvin                                                             5.3     $   368.94

Steer wrestling aggregate

1. Jace Melvin                                                           10.5     $2,292.76        =          $3,663.13

2. Cody Cabral                                                          11.3*   $1,897.45        =          $3,162.42

3. Sterling Lambert                                                   11.4     $1,502.15        =          $2,371.81

4. Stetson Jorgensen                                                  12.2     $1,106.84        =          $2,635.34

5. Hank Filippini                                                       13.8*   $   711.54        =          $1,185.90

6. Dalton Massey                                                      14.4     $   395.30

Ladies Breakaway Roping

1. Samantha Fulton               Miller, SD                     2.7     $3,919.80

2/3 Shelli Scrivner                  New Plymouth, ID       2.8     $2,841.85

2/3 Fallon Ruffoni                  Arroyo Grande, CA      2.8     $2,841.85

4. Samantha Kerns                Silver Lake, OR            2.9     $1,959.90

5/7 Joey Williams                    Volberg, MT                 3.0     $1,241.27

5/7 Brittany White                  Jordan Valley, OR        3.0     $1,241.27

5/7 Traci Ashton                     Redmond, OR               3.0     $1,241.27

8/10 Megan Burbidge             Tremonton, UT             3.1     $   783.95

8/10 Martha Angelone            Stephenville, TX           3.1*   $   783.95

8/10 Sawyer Gilbert                Buffalo, SD                   3.1*   $   783.95

11. Laina Sappington              Powell Butte, OR         3.4     $   587.97

12. Sarah Verhelst                  Pryor, MT                     3.5     $   489.97

13/14 Suzanne Williams         Winnemucca, NV         3.6     $   342.98

13/14 Britni Carlson               Hermiston, OR             3.6     $   342.98

15. Gianna Cianfichi               Santa Rosa, CA            3.7     $   195.99

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. CoBurn Bradshaw            Beaver, UT                  89.5     $4,399.20        new arena record

2/3 Mitch Pollock                   Winnemucca, NV       86.5*   $2,932.80

2/3 Stetson Wright                  Milford, UT                86.5     $2,932.80

4. Zeke Thurston                   Big Valley, AB           84.5     $1,614.40

5. Spencer Wright                 Milford, UT                83.5     $1,026.48

6/8 Tim Ditrich                       Couer D’Alene, ID     83        $   586.56

6/8 Lefty Marvel Holman       Visalia, CA                 83*      $   586.56

6/8 Layton Green                    Millarville, AB           83*      $   586.56

Team roping

1/2 Jake Cooper                      Monument, NM                      $4,060.80

Sid Sporer                         Cody, WY                     5.0     $4,060.80

1/2 Rhen Richard                    Roosevelt, UT                         $4,060.80

Jeremy Buhler                   Arrowwood, AB           5.0     $4,060.80

3. Jr. Dees                             Aurora, SD                              $3,384.00

Levi Lord                          Sturgis, SD                    5.4*   $3,384.00

4/5 Riley Minor                       Ellensburg, WA                      $2,707.20

Brady Minor                      Ellensburg, WA            5.8     $2,707.20

4/5 Joshua Torres                    Ocala, FL                                $2,707.20

Jonathan Torres                 Ocala, FL                      5.8     $2,707.20

6. Dillon Bolen Holyfield     Lewiston, ID                           $2,030.40

Clayton Moore                  Bridgeville, CA            6.2*   $2,030.40

7/8 Brandon Beers                  Powell Butte, OR                   $1,353.60

Daniel Braman IV            Refugio, TX                  6.3     $1,353.60

7/8 Jason Stewart                    Pendleton, OR                        $1,353.60

B.J. Campbell                    Aguila, AZ                    6.3     $1,353.60

9/10 Cody Snow                     Los Olivos, CA                       $   451.20

Wesley Thorp                   Throckmorton, TX        6.4     $   451.20

9/10 Pace Freed                      Chubbock, ID                         $   451.20

Cole Wilson                      Lake Shore, UT             6.4     $   451.20

Barrel Racing

1. Taycie Matthews              Wynne, AR                 17.73   $4,341.86

2. Mary Shae Thomas           Hermiston, OR           17.82   $3,473.48

3. Chelsea Stodghill              Prineville, OR             17.86   $2,822.20

4. Jennifer Kalafatic             Caldwell, ID               17.90   $2,170.93

5. Ali Anton                          Healdsburg, CA          18.09   $1,736.74

6. Sharon Woods                  Dallas, OR                  18.11   $1,302.55

7/8 Kaitlyn Duby                    Pasco, WA                  18.14   $1,031.18

7/8 Shelby Bates                     Loomis, CA                18.14   $1,031.18

9. Jimmie Smith                    McDade, TX               18.16   $   868.37

10. Sharon Gow                      Roseburg, OR             18.18   $   759.82

11. Cambria Estep                  Parma, ID                   18.21   $   651.27

12. Rachelle Riggers               Lewiston, ID               18.28   $   542.73

13/14 Paige Lake                    Hermiston, OR           1831    $   379.90

13/14 Amanda Burns              Boring, OR                 $18.31 $   379.90

15. Olivia Train                       Myrtle Point, OR        $   217.09

Bull Riding

1. Ky John Hamilton             Mackay, AU               88.5     $4,159.80

2. Ruger Piva                        Challis, ID                  87        $3,189.18

3. Garrett Smith                    Rexburg, ID                86.5*   $2,357.22

4. Shad Winn                        Nephi, UT                   86        $1,525.26

5/6 Derek Kolbaba                  Walla Walla, WA       85        $   831.96

5/6 Roscoe Jarboe                   New Plymouth, ID     85        $   831.96

7. Kobe Curtis Whitford       Cut Bank, MT             83.5*   $   554.64

8. Dalan Duncan                   Heber City, UT           82.5*   $   415.98

All Around Cowboy

1. Jared Parke                          Gooding, ID                            $4,052.19 won in tie-down roping,

was also entered in team

roping

2. Stetson Wright                    Milford, UT                            $2,932.80 won in saddle bronc

also entered in bull riding

3. Caleb McMillan                  Soap Lake, WA                      $1,828.42 won in tie down roping

was also entered in                                                                                                                   steer wrestling & bull

riding

*** The original arena record of 88 points was set by Taos Muncy of Corona, NM in 2015, it was tied in 2016 by Chuck Schmidt of Keldron, SD then in 2018 Ryder Wright of Beaver, UT also scored 88 points.

The post Wet, muddy but successful weekend wraps up with more strong performances at 82nd Sisters Rodeo appeared first on KTVZ .

