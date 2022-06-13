ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

By Joey Donia
KWQC
 4 days ago

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

KWQC

EICC appoints Dr. Sonya Williams as new Chancellor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eastern Iowa Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Sonya Williams as the district’s new chancellor Thursday. Dr. Williams formerly worked as Vice President of Education at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois. Her new role will include overseeing campuses in Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott counties as well as satellite locations in Maquoketa, Wilton, and Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

‘Ride the River’ returns Father’s Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Action’s annual “Ride the River” event is back on Father’s Day after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online registration is open until 11 p.m. Friday at the Quad City Times. In person registration is Saturday from 9...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Iowa DCI identifies man shot at West Burlington pool

Real Conversations in the QC: Celebrating Juneteenth. Warm and comfortable Friday and Saturday. Hotter temperatures return starting Sunday. KWQC celebrates Theresa Bryant inducted into the IBA Hall of Fame. Updated: 4 hours ago. At KWQC we took a look back on her hall of fame-worthy career. Wells 4 Wellness continues...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad Cities area. You can also submit an event here. Davenport: The largest firework show in the Quad Cities, Red White and Boom is happening once again, starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Davenport and Rock Island will be shooting fireworks off from two barges in the Mississippi River.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Openly gay NASCAR driver Devon Rouse focused on chasing dream and inspiring others

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Devon Rouse is just the 2nd openly gay driver in NASCAR history. The Burlington, Iowa native hopes to make it big as a full time NASCAR driver after making his debut last summer in the Camping World Truck Series. Rouse says coming out two years ago was the hardest thing he’s ever done but that the support from other drivers has been very good. He hopes his story can inspire others facing similar challenges. Rouse will be back in Iowa this week to race Saturday night at Knoxville in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series race. It will mark the 2nd NASCAR race of Rouse’s career. Thursday night, Rouse and his racing team will be meeting with fans at the Heartland Harley-Davidson in Burlington from 5:00-7:00.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Moline mayor hosting series of “Move With the Mayor” walks

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will be hosting 30 minute “Move With the Mayor™ in different areas around the city through the summer and fall. The walks are a way for the mayor to meet residents and promote a healthy and active lifestyle. The first...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Wells 4 Wellness surpasses goal, continues to dig wells in Africa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wells 4 Wellness surpassed their original goal of 33 wells and is at 55 and counting. Wells 4 Wellness is a non-profit based out of Moline, that helps drill wells in Niger, Africa. “I think without water you’re hopeless. It’s not like they are stupid people,...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Real Conversations in the QC: Celebrating Juneteenth

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This month’s edition of ‘Real Conversations in the QC ‘ is about Juneteenth’s first official year as a federal holiday and how you can celebrate locally. In this episode, we sit down with Tracy Singleton. She is the Executive Director of the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Highland Springs breaks ground on a new clubhouse

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island officials and Quad Cities residents celebrated the groundbreaking of a new clubhouse at the Highland Springs Golf Course. “We are really excited to break ground on this. It’s been about a 2.5-year process for fundraising and putting all the plans together,” said Todd Winter, Rock Island Parks and Recreation assistant director. “To actually see some dirt being moved is exciting.”
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Moline HS students take part in new public works internship

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Three students at Moline High School are taking part in a brand new internship program within the City of Moline. At its February 28 board meeting, the Moline-Coal Valley School District approved a three-phase partnership with the city in hopes of exposing students to different careers in the public works department.
MOLINE, IL
NewsBreak
Sports
KWQC

Two longtime Quad City music stores plan to merge

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Two family-owned music stores have decided to merge. Grigg’s Music in Davenport and West Music in Moline announced they will become one business on July 1, 2022. According to a news release, the merger will offer customers greater access to instruments, instrument repair, printed music,...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Scott County announces road closure to begin Monday

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) -Beginning Monday, June 20, 60th Avenue between Memorial Drive and 165th Street will be closed to through traffic for a culvert replacement project, according to a notice issued by Scott County Secondary Roads Department. The road may be closed for 45 working days. Iowa Bridge &...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Crews responded to house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. Crews responded about 8:45 to the West 14th and Sturdevant streets, according to firefighters. When crews arrived at the house it was found the fire was coming out the back windows. The fire department went...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Geneseo Music Festival returns for 54th season this weekend

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC)-The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce announced that the Geneseo Music Festival is returning for its 54th year with a full slate of events scheduled Friday, June 17-Sunday, June 19. The 2022 Geneseo Music Festival will offer its classic attractions, such as the improved Music Fest Art & Craft...
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

New Quad City hospital hiring 140 people

The investigation is ongoing. An investigation is underway. Iowa Gov. Reynolds announced $100 million in funding for school safety. Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday $100 million in school safety funding to address school safety during a press conference. Lawsuit filed against City of Bettendorf after fatal crash on I-74 bridge...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Clinton County EMA warns of unsafe stretch of Wapsipinicon River

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton County Emergency Management Agency and Clinton County Conservation have posted warning signs along a stretch of the Wapsipinicon River after first responders were called out for search and rescue efforts several times in the past year. Clinton County EMA flew drones over the area...

