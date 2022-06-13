Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eastern Iowa Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Sonya Williams as the district’s new chancellor Thursday. Dr. Williams formerly worked as Vice President of Education at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois. Her new role will include overseeing campuses in Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott counties as well as satellite locations in Maquoketa, Wilton, and Davenport.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Action’s annual “Ride the River” event is back on Father’s Day after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online registration is open until 11 p.m. Friday at the Quad City Times. In person registration is Saturday from 9...
Real Conversations in the QC: Celebrating Juneteenth. Warm and comfortable Friday and Saturday. Hotter temperatures return starting Sunday. KWQC celebrates Theresa Bryant inducted into the IBA Hall of Fame. Updated: 4 hours ago. At KWQC we took a look back on her hall of fame-worthy career. Wells 4 Wellness continues...
QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad Cities area. You can also submit an event here. Davenport: The largest firework show in the Quad Cities, Red White and Boom is happening once again, starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Davenport and Rock Island will be shooting fireworks off from two barges in the Mississippi River.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Devon Rouse is just the 2nd openly gay driver in NASCAR history. The Burlington, Iowa native hopes to make it big as a full time NASCAR driver after making his debut last summer in the Camping World Truck Series. Rouse says coming out two years ago was the hardest thing he’s ever done but that the support from other drivers has been very good. He hopes his story can inspire others facing similar challenges. Rouse will be back in Iowa this week to race Saturday night at Knoxville in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series race. It will mark the 2nd NASCAR race of Rouse’s career. Thursday night, Rouse and his racing team will be meeting with fans at the Heartland Harley-Davidson in Burlington from 5:00-7:00.
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will be hosting 30 minute “Move With the Mayor™ in different areas around the city through the summer and fall. The walks are a way for the mayor to meet residents and promote a healthy and active lifestyle. The first...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wells 4 Wellness surpassed their original goal of 33 wells and is at 55 and counting. Wells 4 Wellness is a non-profit based out of Moline, that helps drill wells in Niger, Africa. “I think without water you’re hopeless. It’s not like they are stupid people,...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This month’s edition of ‘Real Conversations in the QC ‘ is about Juneteenth’s first official year as a federal holiday and how you can celebrate locally. In this episode, we sit down with Tracy Singleton. She is the Executive Director of the...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island officials and Quad Cities residents celebrated the groundbreaking of a new clubhouse at the Highland Springs Golf Course. “We are really excited to break ground on this. It’s been about a 2.5-year process for fundraising and putting all the plans together,” said Todd Winter, Rock Island Parks and Recreation assistant director. “To actually see some dirt being moved is exciting.”
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - With the Illinois primaries just two weeks away, Quad Cities Interfaith hosted candidate debates for two races in Rock Island County on Tuesday night. Last May, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos announced he would not be seeking reelection, which leaves two Democrats and one...
The investigation is ongoing. An investigation is underway. Iowa Gov. Reynolds announced $100 million in funding for school safety. Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday $100 million in school safety funding to address school safety during a press conference. Lawsuit filed against City of Bettendorf after fatal crash on I-74 bridge...
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Three students at Moline High School are taking part in a brand new internship program within the City of Moline. At its February 28 board meeting, the Moline-Coal Valley School District approved a three-phase partnership with the city in hopes of exposing students to different careers in the public works department.
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Two family-owned music stores have decided to merge. Grigg’s Music in Davenport and West Music in Moline announced they will become one business on July 1, 2022. According to a news release, the merger will offer customers greater access to instruments, instrument repair, printed music,...
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) -Beginning Monday, June 20, 60th Avenue between Memorial Drive and 165th Street will be closed to through traffic for a culvert replacement project, according to a notice issued by Scott County Secondary Roads Department. The road may be closed for 45 working days. Iowa Bridge &...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. Crews responded about 8:45 to the West 14th and Sturdevant streets, according to firefighters. When crews arrived at the house it was found the fire was coming out the back windows. The fire department went...
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The youth drag workshop and performance at Saturday’s Pride at Bass Street Landing event has been canceled after threats were made to Clock Inc., a local LGBTQ+ community center. The Project of the Quad Cities is the official host of Pride at Bass Street Landing.
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC)-The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce announced that the Geneseo Music Festival is returning for its 54th year with a full slate of events scheduled Friday, June 17-Sunday, June 19. The 2022 Geneseo Music Festival will offer its classic attractions, such as the improved Music Fest Art & Craft...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs bills to assist victims of sexual assault. Two bills are aimed at making medical and legal care for victims of sexual assault broader and more accessible. Iowa DCI identifies man shot at West Burlington pool. Updated: 1 hour ago. The investigation is ongoing, according to Iowa...
CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton County Emergency Management Agency and Clinton County Conservation have posted warning signs along a stretch of the Wapsipinicon River after first responders were called out for search and rescue efforts several times in the past year. Clinton County EMA flew drones over the area...
