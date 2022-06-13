Plant Fire burning south of Bakersfield at Grapevine Road

As of Monday afternoon, this fire burned 517 acres and is 99 percent contained, according to Andrew Freeborn, Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire burning south of Bakersfield along Interstate 5 is nearing full containment, fire officials said.

The Plant Fire has burned 517 acres since it began early Saturday at 2:49 a.m., Cal Fire said. The fire is at 90% containment. Kern County firefighters have worked on putting out the fire near Grapevine Road under very warm weather conditions over the weekend.

Kern firefighters also contained a fire that prompted an evacuation warning for Digier Canyon on Friday.

The cause of the Plant Fire is under investigation.

