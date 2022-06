Monday, June 20, is International Day of Yoga, but you don’t have to be an intense yogi to celebrate. Here are some free classes around Washington to celebrate the holiday. International Day of Yoga will be celebrated at the Washington Monument for the eighth year in a row. The Embassy of India has partnered with Friends of Yoga to host an outdoor class this Saturday, June 18, at 8:30 a.m. The class is open to all, but you must register to participate.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO