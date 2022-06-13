Parents plead for tips on son's murder 5 years after fatal shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Michael Weeks has managed the Eastport Food Center for the last two years. With his food cart pod sitting right on Southeast 82nd near the shopping center, Weeks has seen a lot, but nothing like the deadly hit-and-run crash he witnessed last Monday night. "I heard...
KALAMA, Wash. — Two students at Kalama High School in rural southwest Washington were arrested this week after one of them allegedly attacked a transgender classmate and another threatened to shoot students who gathered to protest in the wake of the assault, according to police. The initial attack happened...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A severe staffing shortage at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office has many residents concerned for their safety. Three months ago, the sheriff's office was forced to cut down on services and stop responding to some low-level crimes such as certain thefts and trespassing. Since then,...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The rumbling of passing cargo trains filled a tiny home neighborhood on the west side of Vancouver off Lakeshore Avenue Wednesday morning. Fruit Valley Terrace is Clark County’s first tiny home rental community built for people transitioning out of homelessness. “Once they move in, they...
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the transgender community faces threats on multiple fronts, local advocates pledge to fight back and offer support to transgender individuals and families. "We are going to have your back and keep shining your light," said Jess Guerriero, a social worker at OHSU's Transgender Health Program.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland International Airport has become well-known for a cultural phenomenon: As part of a tradition, travelers take photos of their feet against the famous green carpet. The airport is also well-known as 'PDX,' but where the 'X' comes from may not be common knowledge. More than...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans, is coming up on Sunday. Though it's been celebrated since the late 1800s it was just federally recognized as a holiday last year. Portland has several events planned for this weekend. One of them is Portland's first...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The board of Portland Public Schools voted this week to expand its weapons ban to restrict anyone with a concealed firearms license from carrying a gun on PPS property. The action follows a bill the Oregon Legislature passed earlier this year giving schools the ability to...
PORTLAND, Ore. — For those who ski, snowboard or play soccer, the threat of a debilitating ACL injury can be all too real. It's a common injury and every year, hundreds of thousands of people damage or tear this particular ligament. Olivia Mol said she knew this, but didn't...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials held a press conference Friday morning to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speakers included state epidemiologist and health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger and Dr. Dawn Nolt, professor of pediatrics at the Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine.
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to the Post Canyon Trail System in Hood River, Oregon. That's where a mountain biker, who isn't held back by health issues, wants to inspire others to stay active and live their best life. For Sean...
PORTLAND, Ore. — With many of the COVID-19 precautions that were in place over the last two years now lifted, this year is shaping up to be a big one for Juneteenth in Oregon. Juneteenth is the annual celebration of slavery's end in the U.S. While President Abraham Lincoln...
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Washington County is pushing ahead with a planned overhaul of its emergency medical services system, which could mean a new ambulance provider and new ways to track how well EMS responders are saving lives. County leaders said the modernization has been in the works for years...
