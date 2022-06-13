Tony Awards 2022: The full list of winners, from Company to The Lehman Trilogy
The Tony Awards returned to the Radio City Music Hall in New York for the first time since the pandemic began.
The 75th award ceremony, which was hosted by Ariana DeBose on Sunday (12 June) saw Michael R Jackson’s A Strange Loop winning Best Musical, while Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy bagged an award for Best Play.
Company , the musical by George Furth and Stephen Sondheim, also won five major awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical.
During her acceptance speech for winning the Best Direction award for Company , Marianne Elliott acknowledged the existential challenges facing Broadway.
“Our industry has been through so much,” she said. “It felt at times that live theatre was endangered.”
Elliot went on to dedicate her prize to all of those “fighting for the survival of this beautiful, transportive and essential art form”.
Myles Frost, Joaquina Kalukango, Deirdre O’Connell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Phylicia Rashad were among the performers to take home some of the night’s top acting prizes.
Frost won leading actor in a musical for channeling Michael Jackson in MJ , while the Best Leading Actress in a Musical prize went to Kalukango for her role in Paradise Square.
O’Connell picked up Best Actress in a Play for her role in the cutting-edge drama Dana H, where she portrayed the role of a Florida hospice chaplain who is held hostage.
Ferguson won an award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play for his role in Take Me Out , while Rashad earned Best Supporting Actress in a play for her work in Skeleton Crew.
Approximately 34 shows premiered on Broadway this season, out of which 29 received at least one Tony nomination.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Play
Clyde’s
Hangmen
The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew
Best Musical
Girl From The North Country
MJ
Mr Saturday Night
Paradise Square
Six: The Musical
A Strange Loop – WINNER
Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out – WINNER
Trouble in Mind
Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company –WINNER
The Music Man
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson , Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H – WINNER
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ – WINNER
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square – WINNER
Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson , Take Me Out – WINNER
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew – WINNER
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kara Young, Clyde’s
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company – WINNER
Sidney DuPont , Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone, Company – WINNER
Jennifer Simard, Company
Best Direction of a Play
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H
Best Direction of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company – WINNER
Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country
Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, Six: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon , MJ
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Bunny Christie, Company – WINNER
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square
Best Book of a Musical
Girl From The North Country, Conor McPherson
MJ, Lynn Nottage
Mr Saturday Night, Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel
Paradise Square, Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan
A Strange Loop, Michael R Jackson – WINNER
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics)
Flying Over Sunset, Music:Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Michael Korie
Mr Saturday Night, Music: Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics: Amanda Green
Paradise Square, Music: Jason Howland, Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare
SIX: The Musical, Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss – WINNER
A Strange Loop , Music and Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson
Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth – WINNER
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in MindJane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, Six: The Musical
Donald Holder, Paradise Square
Natasha Katz, MJ – WINNER
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H – WINNER
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country
Paul Gatehouse, Six: The Musical
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
Drew Levy , A Strange Loop
Gareth Owen, MJ – WINNER
Best Choreography
Camille A Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six: The Musical
Bill T Jones, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ – WINNER
Best Orchestrations
David Cullen, Company
Tom Curran, Six: The Musical
Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country – WINNER
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
Comments / 0