Tony Awards 2022: The full list of winners, from Company to The Lehman Trilogy

The Tony Awards returned to the Radio City Music Hall in New York for the first time since the pandemic began.

The 75th award ceremony, which was hosted by Ariana DeBose on Sunday (12 June) saw Michael R Jackson’s A Strange Loop winning Best Musical, while Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy bagged an award for Best Play.

Company , the musical by George Furth and Stephen Sondheim, also won five major awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical.

During her acceptance speech for winning the Best Direction award for Company , Marianne Elliott acknowledged the existential challenges facing Broadway.

“Our industry has been through so much,” she said. “It felt at times that live theatre was endangered.”

Elliot went on to dedicate her prize to all of those “fighting for the survival of this beautiful, transportive and essential art form”.

Myles Frost, Joaquina Kalukango, Deirdre O’Connell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Phylicia Rashad were among the performers to take home some of the night’s top acting prizes.

Frost won leading actor in a musical for channeling Michael Jackson in MJ , while the Best Leading Actress in a Musical prize went to Kalukango for her role in Paradise Square.

O’Connell picked up Best Actress in a Play for her role in the cutting-edge drama Dana H, where she portrayed the role of a Florida hospice chaplain who is held hostage.

Ferguson won an award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play for his role in Take Me Out , while Rashad earned Best Supporting Actress in a play for her work in Skeleton Crew.

Approximately 34 shows premiered on Broadway this season, out of which 29 received at least one Tony nomination.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Play

Clyde’s

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew

Best Musical

Girl From The North Country

MJ

Mr Saturday Night

Paradise Square

Six: The Musical

A Strange Loop – WINNER

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out – WINNER

Trouble in Mind

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company –WINNER

The Music Man

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson , Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H – WINNER

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ – WINNER

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square – WINNER

Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson , Take Me Out – WINNER

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew – WINNER

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kara Young, Clyde’s

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company – WINNER

Sidney DuPont , Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company – WINNER

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company – WINNER

Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, Six: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon , MJ

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

Bunny Christie, Company – WINNER

Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best Book of a Musical

Girl From The North Country, Conor McPherson

MJ, Lynn Nottage

Mr Saturday Night, Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

Paradise Square, Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

A Strange Loop, Michael R Jackson – WINNER

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics)

Flying Over Sunset, Music:Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Michael Korie

Mr Saturday Night, Music: Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics: Amanda Green

Paradise Square, Music: Jason Howland, Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare

SIX: The Musical, Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss – WINNER

A Strange Loop , Music and Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth – WINNER

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in MindJane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, Six: The Musical

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

Natasha Katz, MJ – WINNER

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H – WINNER

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country

Paul Gatehouse, Six: The Musical

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Drew Levy , A Strange Loop

Gareth Owen, MJ – WINNER

Best Choreography

Camille A Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six: The Musical

Bill T Jones, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ – WINNER

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, Six: The Musical

Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country – WINNER

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop